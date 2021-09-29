Celeritas One, LLC Releases Power At Target v1

Celeritas One, LLC, a software development company, is pleased to announce the release of the Power At Target application via the Apple App store. “Providing gun owners the ability to quickly find ammunition to meet various shooting needs through an intuitive interface and advanced algorithms has long been a gap within the gun industry,” according to President Jon Robinson. “Whether you are a novice, enthusiast or competitor, we are confident Power At Target will address your shooting needs.”