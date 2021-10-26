Susan A. Medina Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Phoenix, AZ, October 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Susan A. Medina, of Phoenix, Arizona, has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.
About Susan A. Medina
Susan Median is the owner of Joyful Brows & Microblading, a brow service salon in Phoenix, Arizona. With more than 10 years’ experience, the salon provides brow tinting, eyebrow shaping, eyebrow waxing, microblading, and henna brows.
In addition, the salon aestheticians provide the latest techniques to evaluate skin type and condition to prescribe ways to reinstate the vibrancy of skin including Fibroblast skin tightening. Fibroblast is a marginally invasive cosmetic procedure used to treat skin concerns. It is commonly used on the face and neck but can also be used on other parts of the body to smooth out thighs or stomach stretch marks. Microneedling is another cosmetic procedure. It involves pricking the skin with tiny sterilized needles. The small wounds cause the body to make more collagen and elastin, which heals skin and helps with a younger appearance. It is also known as collagen induction therapy.
Born September 22, 1972, Susan obtained an A.A. in Teaching in Mexico in 1999. In her spare time, she enjoys crocheting, sewing, and reading.
For further information and to book an appointment, contact https://joyfulbrows.com/ or call (602) 706-2950.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
