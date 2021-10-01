Off Main Brewing Launches First Boutique Brewery in Texas
Off Main Brewing reimagines the craft brewery scene by launching mobile taproom with customizable menu for north Texas events, creating unique and memorable experiences.
Prosper, TX, October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Off Main Brewing, an award-winning craft brewery, today announced the launch of its boutique brewery taproom, putting a fresh spin on the usual craft brewery experience for north Texas drinkers. The first of its kind, Off Main Brewing’s boutique brewery taproom takes the beer out of the brewery and brings it to thirsty brides, grooms and event-goers of all types.
As COVID-19 continues to have noticeable impact on craft breweries, weddings and events, Off Main Brewing is uniquely positioned to meet customers where they are while creating an entirely customizable craft brewery experience. From start to finish, Off Main Brewing will partner with event hosts to design a custom beer, wine and craft cocktail menu. The beer is then brewed at their offsite brewery and served with style from a converted horse trailer, charming guests with delicious memories and photographable moments.
“We have a passion for sharing great beer for great times,” said Laura Lindner CEO Off Main Brewing. “Given today’s challenges in the comeback of breweries and events around the globe, it was important for us to refresh the craft brewery experience for beer lovers and non-beer lovers alike. With the boutique mobile taproom, we have removed the brick and mortar factor from the equation and are able to deliver a completely custom experience while still creating great beer for great times.”
Unlike most tap trailer rentals, Off Main Brewing brews their own Texas craft beer. In addition to working with the brewer to design a custom beer recipe, guests can create a diverse taphouse for their event consisting of kegged champagne, wine and hand-crafted cocktails. Events are made fun and stress-free as the boutique brewery taproom comes complete with a TABC certified bartender, set up, clean up, 8 custom taps and drinkware. Stylish add-ons like balloons, florals, coasters and custom neon signs for photographs are also available upon request.
“Beer is always evolving,” said Travis Lindner, Head Brewer at Off Main Brewing. “We are excited to build upon craft beer’s historic legacy, creating an entirely new category that is highly personal, accessible and just flat out fun. Whether you’ve been a hop head for years, prefer to sip champagne, or something in between, the boutique brewery brings your ideal taproom to life – and to you.”
As of today, Off Main Brewing is booking events for the holiday season and into 2022. Event boutique brewery taproom packages start at $1,500 and are customizable to fit the unique needs, tastes and budget of every client. Dates can be reserved at offmainbrewing.com.
In addition to private parties, Off Main Brewing will be participating in several local community events, such as Celina’s Beware of the Square on October 23, 2021 and Craft and Cork on November 13, 2021. Seasonal and signature beers can be found at an exclusive list of local pubs and eateries around north Texas area. Follow Off Main Brewing on Instagram for the latest location and availability details.
About Off Main Brewing
Off Main Brewing is an award-winning independent boutique craft brewery with a mobile taproom that serves custom craft beer, wine and handmade cocktails for private and community events. Off Main Brewing believes in building upon craft beer’s historic legacy while reimagining the taproom experience. For more, visit http://www.offmainbrewing.com.
