Swedish Medical Center Launches Falci Institute for Spinal Cord Injuries
The program provides unique neurosurgical treatments for various complications after spinal cord injury.
Englewood, CO, October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center is proud to announce a partnership with acclaimed neurosurgeon Scott Falci, MD, to launch the Falci Institute for Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) at Swedish Medical Center. This collaboration brings together unique, cutting-edge SCI treatments and innovations with the compassion and excellence patients have come to expect from Swedish Medical Center.
A spinal cord injury from any cause - e.g., a motor vehicle accident, a hemorrhage, tumor, prior surgery or infection - typically leads to a loss of function for the patient. Injury to this delicate structure often creates weakness and numbness in the arms and/or legs and loss of bowel and bladder function. While acute treatment of spinal cord injury is vital - and often lifesaving - many times, spinal cord injury (SCI) patients have a progression of symptoms that occur during the ensuing years. These symptoms can be painful, confusing and debilitating.
A 30-year veteran of the field, Dr. Falci is widely regarded as an expert in the neurosurgical treatment of the chronically injured spinal cord. He is known for individualized care, innovating treatments and personalized care plans for his patients. Many of his patients seek his expertise after exhausting countless other resources. Dr. Falci and his team restore hope and improve patients’ lives.
“A spinal cord injury is a highly complex injury. Not only is the acute care of this injury significant, but ongoing care for SCI patients often is necessary and can be quite multifaceted,” Dr. Falci explains. “By strengthening our relationship with Swedish Medical Center, we now are able to care for these concerns in an even more cohesive and multidisciplinary manner. We look forward to the innovations and collaboration the new institute will allow.”
The Falci Institute for Spinal Cord Injuries provides highly specialized neurosurgical care for SCI patients. Conditions treated include post-traumatic spinal cord tethering and post-traumatic syringomyelia, post-traumatic spasticity, spinal cord injury neuropathic pain and complex spinal deformities and degenerative spine.
“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Dr. Falci,” explains Ryan Tobin, president and CEO of Swedish Medical Center. “Dr. Falci is well-respected in the field of spinal cord injury. As a Level I trauma center, many patients come to Swedish with complex conditions. Dr. Falci and his team will add expertise and experience to our already robust neurosciences program.”
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.
Swedish, as part of the HealthONE system of care, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 11 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Media Contact:
Alyssa Parker
(303) 788-5909
Alyssa.Parker@HealthONEcares.com
