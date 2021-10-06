THE MAX Challenge Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary
THE MAX Challenge fitness franchise, specializing in group fitness, motivation, nutrition and results, celebrated its 10-Year Anniversary on September 10, 2021.
Morganville, NJ, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On September 10, 2021, THE MAX Challenge proudly celebrated an incredible milestone for the company, their 10 year anniversary. THE MAX Challenge was founded by Bryan Klein in 2011. Named for his father, Max Klein, Bryan took the principles on which he was raised and developed a program designed to help others and inspire them to make incredible changes in their lives.
It is through a unique combination of fitness, nutrition and motivation, that THE MAX Challenge delivers its members incredible and life-altering results. While most big box gyms merely offer exercise equipment, THE MAX Challenge engages members with a high level of interaction, a non-threatening environment, and a support system made up of trainers and fellow members that ignite and inspire members to achieve their goals. In addition, the nutrition plan provided by THE MAX Challenge is easy to follow and utilizes ingredients available at the local supermarket, making it simple and sustainable.
Over the past month, the company has been counting down to this milestone by "throwing back" to important company events via their social media accounts. Events ranged from awarding franchises to proud new owners, to the enormous “MAX Olympics” event that took place back in 2015, to the multiple MAX Conventions that have occurred over the years. Many members, owners, and staff members of THE MAX fondly looked back at memories from the past ten years.
Hayley Guerra, the Director of Marketing and Development for THE MAX Challenge, as well as many other MAXers, took to social media to express their delight at the Company’s achievement. “Happy 10 years to the organization that has truly transformed my life, THE MAX Challenge,” says Guerra. “I’m forever grateful for every member, whether we’ve worked out together, met, or have yet to meet. For every owner and trainer who courageously gets up in front of the class day after day and inspires others to challenge themselves and do things they never thought possible. For every owner who has been a beacon of light in their community, who has fought day after day, especially over the last 18 months to keep their members going and staying strong. To my MAX Family, all of you, thank you!”
Natalie Belford, the regional Director of Franchise Operations for THE MAX Challenge, said “Oh my gosh, I’m so emotional! I have Goosebumps! So many amazing owners, employees, and most of all our members. I couldn’t be more proud to say I am a part of such a wonderful community. Thank you for everything you do. Here’s to many many more! Happy 10 year anniversary, Max Nation. Take it to THE MAX!”
Amanda, the owner of both THE MAX Challenge of Woodbridge and Bayonne said, “Wowza! 10 years MAX Nation. Thank you to everyone that’s been a part of my journey these past four and a half years. To my members and staff both past and present, thank you for always inspiring me and truly allowing me to have meaning in all that I do! Keeping Woodbridge and Bayonne healthier and happier one MAXer at a time!”
Ian D’Arcy, the corporate videographer for THE MAX, put together an inspiring video featuring trainers, owners, and other staff members, thanking MAX members for all that they have built and accomplished over the past ten years. The video concluded with a heartfelt message from Bryan Klein, where he said the following, “Hey MAX Nation, I just wanted to take a moment to thank the most important people in this entire organization, and that’s you. You are helping to motivate, inspire, and encourage. You help us to show up better and stronger for you day after day. And all of those days have added up to ten amazing years. I am looking forward to ten more years of changing lives.”
Until the 19th of September, THE MAX Challenge is also celebrating with a “Transforma10n” contest for its members. Members are encouraged to post before and after pictures on their Facebook page showing their physical (and mental) transformation at THE MAX. They must also tag a friend in order to continue inspiring loved ones to live happier healthier lives. Contestants are in the running for hundreds of dollars worth of prizes, including a 10-Week Challenge for a friend and a 6-month legacy membership for themselves.
Over the past 10 years, THE MAX Challenge has not only changed thousands of lives but has built a small wellness empire that continues to innovate and create. From the installation of the MAX Meals program to the implementation of THE MAX App, to the incredible pivot to online classes during the pandemic, THE MAX Challenge has shown that they are here to stay.
To learn more about THE MAX Challenge's franchise opportunity, or attending their upcoming webinar, Become a Thriving Business Owner in the Fitness Industry, visit https://www.maxfranchising.com/webinar-8808-1785
