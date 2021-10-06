"To Meet the Faces You Meet" Wraps Principal Photography
Parallax Studio has wrapped principal photography on the upcoming science-fiction film, "To Meet the Faces You Meet."
Springfield, MO, October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The film follows the exploits of a likable fugitive and his symbiotically linked, illusion-projecting spaceship as they are pursued across the solar system by bounty hunters and a renegade admiral with a personal vendetta.
"To Meet the Faces You Meet" stars Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager, Stargate, The Orville) as the film’s primary antagonist, Admiral Gillette and Samuel Hunt (Chicago P.D., Empire, Unbroken: Path to Redemption) as the film’s main protagonist, Friz. The cast also includes Lillie Young (Broken Faith, Shadow Bound) as the outlaw Phoebe and Kassandra Wright in her feature film debut as the pacifist programmer Tam.
In addition to the live-action performers, the film also features the voices of Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, Young Adult, Ratatouille) as Friz's symbiotic spaceship MEAD and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld, The Tick, Family Guy) as Timmy the Wunderbot.
Animator, co-writer, and director J. Allen Williams remarked on the photography, “This is the best crew I have ever worked with. The schedule was tight,” he added, “but everyone pulled through, and we managed to complete everything we needed.”
"To Meet the Faces You Meet" is based on the 1972 underground comic book “Fever Dreams,” written by Jan Strnad (DC Comics, Disney, Heavy Metal) and illustrated by the late artist Richard Corben (Heavy Metal, Fantagor, Dark Horse Comics). The film is animated and directed by J. Allen Williams (Darkstar: The Interactive Movie, Everything), who co-wrote the screenplay with Jan Strand.
Second unit filming is slated to wrap in November. Post production is expected to continue through the end of 2021.
About Parallax Studio:
Parallax Studio is a Southwest Missouri-based animation studio founded by J. Allen Williams in 1996. Its previous projects include the 2010 video game "Darkstar: The Interactive Movie" and the 2017 feature film, "Everything."
About Parallax Studio:
Parallax Studio is a Southwest Missouri-based animation studio founded by J. Allen Williams in 1996. Its previous projects include the 2010 video game "Darkstar: The Interactive Movie" and the 2017 feature film, "Everything."
J. Allen Williams
417-725-5678
https://parallaxstudio.com
Set Photo #1
Clockwise from left to right: actors Mickey Stone, Robert Picardo, Andrew McMurtrey, and Kassandra Wright on the set of "To Meet the Faces You Meet."
Set Photo #2
Actors Lillie Young, Samuel Hunt, and Kassandra Wright pose with the prop head of MEAD on set.
