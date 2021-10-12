Menu Design Group Releases New Turn Key Digital Menu Board Solutions
Menu Design Group (MDG) releases new easy-to-implement digital menu board solutions that transform any size, brand and type of TV into an effective and reliable digital menu.
Los Angeles, CA, October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Menu Design Group (MDG) has just released new all-in-one digital menu board solutions. MDG's turnkey digital menus are specially designed for a simple 1,2,3 setup, allowing restaurants of any size to turn any TV into a revenue-generating digital menu board solution.
"Restaurants can now easily write their menu and broadcast it to their TV using their PC and our specially created digital menu board software," stated MDG's Phil DiMarco. "Upload your menu quickly and easily, then add eye-catching video food promotions and upsell your highest-margin items. If you need menu design and setup, we provide turnkey solutions that provide businesses with a digital menu board that is ready to use right out of the box."
A Toolkit for Creating a Digital Menu Board
When it comes to developing and setting up your digital menu board, MDGs digital menu board software includes everything you'll need to get started:
4K and HD stock food photos, films and clipart.
Import your menu from CANVA or PosterMyWall in seconds.
Menu items can be easily added or removed.
Set a timer for promotional ads to rotate through.
Include scrolling offers and promotional tickets.
Include updates from your restaurant's Instagram or Twitter accounts.
Manage from afar
MDG's cloud-based digital menu board software allows users to design and administer their digital menu boards from any computer, at any time. All modifications performed on the computer will be wirelessly transmitted to the menu televisions. Users can pre-schedule their meals for dayparting in addition to receiving rapid updates.
Designed to order
MDF offers digital menu systems that include initial digital menu design and set-up for plug-and-play use, because restaurants specialize in food, not technology. When adding changes to the menu, the restaurant can connect in to MDG's digital menu software from their computer and type in the changes. All edits will be delivered to the TVs automatically.
The Menu Design Group's Background
The Menu Design Group has been creating effective and dependable digital menu board systems for over ten years. As a result, MDG offers complete, simple-to-use solutions for restaurants seeking dedicated digital menu boards, ranging from pizzerias to cafes.
Contact
Phil DiMarco
262-237-8661
www.menudesigngroup.com/
