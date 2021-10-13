Presenting the 2021 NAWRB Leadership Award Winners
Irvine, CA, October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB) is pleased to announce the Winners of the 2021 NAWRB Leadership Awards. As they pass the eighteenth month since their transition to video conferencing and remote workplaces, this year’s theme is their registered trademark Technology Human Balance®. With the pandemic continuing to impact everyone differently across the world, these passionate women leaders showed tenacity, adaptability and strong leadership through it all.
“We are honored here at NAWRB to leverage our unique bandwidth connecting these incredible leaders to Elevate Women, Bridge Industries, Change the World!” stated Desiree Patno, CEO.
Congratulations to all the 2021 NAWRB Leadership Award Winners!
Board Leader: Neely Tamminga - CEO & Chief Whiteboard Artist, DISTILL
Diversity & Inclusion Leader: Patricia Arvielo - Co-Founder & President, New American Funding
Mentor Leader: Suha Zehl - Founder & President, Z Technology Solutions
Women-Owned Business Leader: Monica LeBlanc - Broker/Owner, Diamond State Realty Cooperative LLC
Commercial Leader: Sheila Matuscak - CEO & Co Founder, CoeoSpace
Technology & Stem Leader: Lisa Morales-Hellebo - Co Founder/General Partner, REFASHIOND Ventures
Residential Leader: Jennifer McKinney - Vice President, Property Management, San Diego Housing Commission
Finance Leader: Nancy Obando - SVP Strategic Products & Affordable Lending, Mountain West Financial Inc.
Nonprofit Leader: Jacqueline Castillo - CEO, Legacy Ladies
Consumer Advocate Leader: Monda Webb - CEO, Little Known Stories Production Company, LLC
Government Leader: Lucy Dunn - CEO, OCBC Orange County Business Council
Corporate Leader: Tami Bonnell - Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International
Family Office Leader: Mitzi Perdue - CEO, Win This Fight! Stop Human Trafficking
Veteran Leader: Leora Ruzin, CMB, AMP - SVP of Lending, Coloramo Federal Credit Union
Media Leader: Davia Temin - President & CEO, Temin and Company
Thank you and Congratulations!
About NAWRB
Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB) is an incredible platform and partnership for advancing gender equality, raising the utilization of women-owned businesses, and providing women the tools for economic security, stability, and sanctuary at all levels. We provide a wide-range of services and information affecting women in the greater real estate ecosystem from poverty and homeownership to C-suite opportunities and family offices. Learn more about NAWRB’s platform, consulting services and investment opportunities at www.nawrb.com.
“We are honored here at NAWRB to leverage our unique bandwidth connecting these incredible leaders to Elevate Women, Bridge Industries, Change the World!” stated Desiree Patno, CEO.
Congratulations to all the 2021 NAWRB Leadership Award Winners!
Board Leader: Neely Tamminga - CEO & Chief Whiteboard Artist, DISTILL
Diversity & Inclusion Leader: Patricia Arvielo - Co-Founder & President, New American Funding
Mentor Leader: Suha Zehl - Founder & President, Z Technology Solutions
Women-Owned Business Leader: Monica LeBlanc - Broker/Owner, Diamond State Realty Cooperative LLC
Commercial Leader: Sheila Matuscak - CEO & Co Founder, CoeoSpace
Technology & Stem Leader: Lisa Morales-Hellebo - Co Founder/General Partner, REFASHIOND Ventures
Residential Leader: Jennifer McKinney - Vice President, Property Management, San Diego Housing Commission
Finance Leader: Nancy Obando - SVP Strategic Products & Affordable Lending, Mountain West Financial Inc.
Nonprofit Leader: Jacqueline Castillo - CEO, Legacy Ladies
Consumer Advocate Leader: Monda Webb - CEO, Little Known Stories Production Company, LLC
Government Leader: Lucy Dunn - CEO, OCBC Orange County Business Council
Corporate Leader: Tami Bonnell - Co-Chair, EXIT Realty Corp. International
Family Office Leader: Mitzi Perdue - CEO, Win This Fight! Stop Human Trafficking
Veteran Leader: Leora Ruzin, CMB, AMP - SVP of Lending, Coloramo Federal Credit Union
Media Leader: Davia Temin - President & CEO, Temin and Company
Thank you and Congratulations!
About NAWRB
Women in the Housing & Real Estate Ecosystem (NAWRB) is an incredible platform and partnership for advancing gender equality, raising the utilization of women-owned businesses, and providing women the tools for economic security, stability, and sanctuary at all levels. We provide a wide-range of services and information affecting women in the greater real estate ecosystem from poverty and homeownership to C-suite opportunities and family offices. Learn more about NAWRB’s platform, consulting services and investment opportunities at www.nawrb.com.
Contact
NAWRBContact
Desiree Patno
949-559-9800
www.nawrb.com
Desiree Patno
949-559-9800
www.nawrb.com
Categories