2nd Life Media Acquires & Upgrades Roadrunner Emporium Fine Arts Gallery, Alamogordo, New Mexico

2nd Life Media under the direction of Artist Rene Sepulveda & CEO Chris Edwards announce the acquisition and upgrades to Roadrunner Emporium into a collaborative showplace of 55 artisans, craftsperson's, authors and antiques partners featuring classes, workshops, artist lectures and more.