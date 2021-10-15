SPACEMOB Studio Joins Forces with Producer Richard Parker to Produce FAMELESS - A New Reality Series
SPACEMOB studio and RKP Media have partnered on the production and distribution of the unscripted series FAMELESS, a gritty look at the life of musician Robert Hunter as he takes his music and personal struggles on the road.
Overland Park, KS, October 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- FAMELESS, a gritty look at the life of musician Robert Hunter as he takes his music and personal struggles on the road, is the latest original offering from SPACEMOB studio in partnership with Producer Richard Parker of RKP Media to bring it to screens worldwide.
“FAMELESS is the story of the hard road that an artist or any creative person chooses as their life. It’s a road full of heartbreak and small victories and no guarantee of fame or success. I wanted to show that unvarnished life - minute by minute. I don’t know how the story will end. Rob is still out on the road - chasing fame? A happy ending? You can’t help but root for him to find it,” said Producer Richard Parker.
The series is currently in post-production and is anticipated to be available around the New Year. Along with Richard Parker, the production’s all-star team includes Executive Producers Charles Forbes and Elon Cook (Jersey Shore), Director David McAbee (Cupcake Wars), Director of Photography Gary Azzinaro, Editor Sean Patrick Dahlberg (Sesame Street) and Production Coordinator Chrissy Butcher (Keeping Up with the Kardashians).
When asked about the series, star and singer songwriter Robert Hunter said, “Big dreams come at a big cost. Even if I lose, it’s better than a lifetime of regret. That’s what FAMELESS is about.”
Fellow cast member Slayder Smet added, “Being on the road with Rob and Becky for a year was like riding a bull through a forest fire - terrifying but kinda fun.”
“We are thrilled to launch FAMELESS as a SPACEMOB Original Series,” said Eric Keith, Executive Producer and President of SPACEMOB studio, “This show gives its audience the opportunity to see what real up-and-coming musical artists go through to make it. FAMELESS is loaded with adventure and is all heart. Richard Parker has done a tremendous job with his team highlighting this time in the lives of Robert Hunter and his wife Becky. This is one show people are not going to want to miss.”
“Rob and Becky Hunter put everything on the line when they decided to tell their story. This is almost a DIY series about a wife and husband, about an artist and his muse. It is compelling and fragile - an authentic reflection of a modern marriage. We are so fortunate to be partnering with SPACEMOB studio on this project,” said Parker. “Truly independent stories such as FAMELESS are exciting discoveries just waiting for an audience.”
