New Adoption Podcast Released
Two adult adoptees start a podcast about all things adoption.
Los Angeles, CA, October 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Reinhardt and Louise Browne, formerly of The S’Cream Truck, have launched a new podcast, Adoption: The Making of Me. It is a podcast about adoption and focuses on all aspects of the adoption triad and is geared toward anyone with an interest in, or affected by, adoption.
The most recent episode featured Damon L. Davis, a fellow podcaster and an adoptee born in Baltimore. To date, Adoption: The Making of Me has reached thousands of people worldwide and provides insight into the unique experience of adoption, and uncovers layers not discussed in the mainstream.
Sarah and Louise say, “If you’re interested in telling your story and want to be a guest on the show, you can contact us via email at themakingofmepodcast@gmail.com. You can also find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching Adoption: The Making of Me.”
Podcast
More info about Sarah and Louise
The most recent episode featured Damon L. Davis, a fellow podcaster and an adoptee born in Baltimore. To date, Adoption: The Making of Me has reached thousands of people worldwide and provides insight into the unique experience of adoption, and uncovers layers not discussed in the mainstream.
Sarah and Louise say, “If you’re interested in telling your story and want to be a guest on the show, you can contact us via email at themakingofmepodcast@gmail.com. You can also find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching Adoption: The Making of Me.”
Podcast
More info about Sarah and Louise
Contact
The Making of Me PodcastContact
Sarah Reinhardt and Louise Browne
310-663-2151
https://adoptionthemakingofme.buzzsprout.com/
Sarah Reinhardt and Louise Browne
310-663-2151
https://adoptionthemakingofme.buzzsprout.com/
Categories