Steve Maxwell, Vancouver, of Maxwell Capital, Discusses the Growth of Soilless Agriculture
The experienced agricultural investment advisor emphasizes the importance of soilless agriculture.
Edmonton, Canada, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Soilless agriculture is a sustainable way of producing quality fruits and vegetables and other crops without the need for soil. Instead, plant roots are suspended in a nutrient-filled liquid. Maxwell Capital’s CEO, Steve Maxwell from Vancouver, BC is helping farmers and investors develop such innovative agricultural methods that are helping smoothen the transition to soilless agriculture.
Talking about the importance of soilless agriculture, Maxwell stated, "The future of farming is not as bright as we may think. We have been relying on an unsustainable resource base. But, thanks to a team of scientists from around the world, and their recent findings of a promising new soil-free growing technique called hydroponics, this future is closer than you think. We are constantly striving to aid investors and farmers providing them with the capital they need to introduce innovative agricultural practices."
In Canada, there is hope and the constant struggle for a better future for the agricultural industry. Many entrepreneurs are passionate about both the environment and technology. There are exciting possibilities for these agritech entrepreneurs who look to leverage technology within the agricultural sector to tackle some of today’s most pressing environmental issues. Maxwell Capital is committed to forming partnerships with such entrepreneurs to further fund their efforts.
Maxwell further added, “It’s about time that people realize how conventional agriculture practice will inevitably lead to further destruction of soil quality and productivity. It is time to take a step back from current practices and identify how other ways can be used for more organic, sustainable, and environment-friendly farming. We all must support start-ups and initiatives that provide make sustainable and efficient use of water, soil, sunlight, nutrients, and biodiversity.”
Maxwell himself has 20 years of experience working in project management, acquisitions, and industrial mergers. His venture is playing a vital role in not only providing capital but also guidance and other resources necessary to introduce agritech business models. His green investment strategy, IP packages, and many other ideas may change the way we look at agricultural practices in the coming years.
About the Company
Maxwell Capital is founded and owned by Steve Maxwell. He offers investment and resource opportunities to start-ups and budding entrepreneurs with business models that facilitate an agritech future in Canada.
Contact Information:
Telephone: (780) 851- 1709
Address: Suite 3400, 10180 101 Street
Edmonton, AB, T5J 3S4
