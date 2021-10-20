High School Student Fights COVID One Glove at a Time with Fuel Door Gloves

Small pouch with disposable gloves mounts on vehicle fuel doors to protect gas station patrons. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student, Byron Matysek, 18, creates this innovative solution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at gas stations. Gas stations, convenience stores, employers and branding specialists pick up innovative, US and International Patent Pending product solution, “Fuel Door Gloves.”