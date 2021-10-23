China Performance Group Publishes List of Top 10 China Sourcing Companies
This is the First Authoritative List of the Best China Sourcing Companies
Watchung, NJ, October 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- China Performance Group (CPG) recently published an authoritative list of the Top 10 China Sourcing Companies.
CPG’s core mission is to add value to its clients and importers around the world, it chose to publish this primarily because no such list existed and demand for reliable knowledge on this topic was high. Michael De Clercq, CEO of CPG said, "CPG has been in this business for more than 40 years and knows that a short list of qualified suppliers is an important tool for importers. We are happy to share our knowledge with the industry."
This list was the result of the following:
- Research and analysis of more than 70 companies
- Identifying key criteria required by importers
- Systematically weighing each category against a well-established standard
- Rating and scoring each company based on their published profile
About China Performance Group: CPG is a China sourcing management and advisory company with offices in New Jersey and Beijing, specialized in the end-to-end management of the China supply chain since 1978. “The China Sourcing Solution™” is a cost-effective and transparent approach to the particular problem of managing all aspects of the China supply chain from a distance including pricing, quality assurance, and on-time delivery.
Jocelyn Trigueros
908-834-8110
https://chinaperformancegroup.com
