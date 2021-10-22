Mokuyobi Launches Travel Ready Duffel: The Camp Bag
A new multi-use bag available from colorful, USA made, Los Angeles brand.
Los Angeles, CA, October 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A newly launched accessory, The Camp Bag, is in stock now in seven color-blocked options from Los Angeles based brand, Mokuyobi which focuses on fun and functional products for your everyday. This style, like all of their bags, is Made in Los Angeles, California within a 40-mile radius of their HQ in South Pasadena.
The bag has an array of features including 5 outside zipper pocket compartments, a main section with open pockets, and a padded insulation filler so that the bag can be used as a cooler to keep any items hot or cold. An adjustable strap can be added or removed depending on the needs of the wearer.
Julie Pinzur, Founder and Creative Director of Mokuyobi sews all of the first bag samples herself. "I originally created this design in 2012 and am excited to bring it back in an array of color options," says Julie. "The connection that I have to making all of our bags is what makes Mokuyobi special. I love being involved in the manufacturing process and being so hands-on during each step."
Mokuyobi offers a lifetime warranty on all of their bags so they can stay in use and out of landfills. The Camp Bag can be used for a variety of needs such as a weekender bag, TSA approved carry-on, gym or sports bag, diaper bag, cooler, beach bag and more.
Available to buy online and at Mokuyobi Little Tokyo, their flagship store, located at 101 Japanese Village Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012 open from 11:30am-8:30pm daily.
Aaron Rodgers
626-684-2236
www.mokuyobi.com
