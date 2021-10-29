Global Capital Partners Help with Pre-Construction of a World Class Resort in Loreto Baja, Mexico
New York’s leading private and commercial lender company assists with a loan worth $6,000,000 to construct a world-class resort in Mexico.
New York, NY, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Global Capital Partners Fund has changed the lending world with outclassed financial services all over the United States. And now, they are making a grand entrance in Mexico. Loreto Baja is a city in Mexico, home to some of the best outdoor activity spots, such as the national park, and Global Capital Partners Fund is helping bring a spotlight to the region. The commercial lending firm is helping construct a world-class resort in Loreto by lending $6,000,000.
Resorts are among the few highly profitable real estate investment opportunities that offer high returns. Considering that Mexico is a perfect vacation spot for many Americans, GCP Fund secured quite an investment with this deal. They have helped fund the land acquisition for this project and agreed to pool into the pre-construction financial needs.
A company representative stated, "We have been providing lending services for private and commercial companies for many years now. Our team consists of leading senior brokers with in-house writers to eliminate time wastage and draft necessary documents faster."
He further continued: "The United States has many commendable business opportunities that we have discovered over the past many years and invested in. However, our seniors had been interested in branching out and seeing what other countries had to offer."
GCP Fund assures its clients get the best and most competitive rates and terms for land acquisition to help meet their financial objectives. The terms and conditions of the deal are based primarily on the client's needs that can be as little as assisting in land purchase or as grand as financing the entire project.
Finding a reliable source of financing can be quite challenging for businesses as it often comes at a high cost. Being unable to arrange the finances required to close a deal within a specific time frame can end up in massive losses for the business. Recognizing this, Global Capital Partners Fund has filled the gap with quick loans starting from $1 million and going as high as $100 million.
About Global Capital Partners Fund, LLC
Global Capital Partners Fund is the leading financial solution providing New York for small- and large-scale businesses. They offer a wide range of private and commercial loans that are long-term. They also offer in-house underwriting services to ensure the quickest processing of loan requests.
Contact Information
Business Address:
GCPF
555 Fifth Ave. Suite 302 New York, NY 10017
Toll-Free: 1-800-514-7350
Fax: 516-299-9133
Email: contact@gcpfund.com
Website: www.gcpfund.com
Categories