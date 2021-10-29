Electric Car Hybrid DIY Kits; Tumtumcar Marks a Breakthrough
Electric Car Hybrids, now offered by Tumtumcar Company as DIY Kits, is a significant breakthrough towards the green transport evolution.
Casa Grande, AZ, October 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tumtum Car M4, a 2-seat, rear wheel drive Electric Car Hybrid is an LSV, being offered as a DIY Kit with No-Welding, No-Machining required. The DIY Kit is an all-new Chassis Platform and Passenger Cabin assemblies, shop welded and primed, which can be put together with common hand tools. DIY Kit comes in group-bundles of chassis, passenger cabin, suspension, drive units, body panels, lights and wire harness.
Drive train is a powerful 72-volt 5KW electric motor, and/or a 250cc water-cooled gas engine to make it a hybrid. Kit can also be upgraded to electric drives up to 100KW, and, a water-cooled gas engine, up to 1000cc, for building a multi passenger carrier, a pickup truck or other customized vehicle for agricultural or industrial usage.
It needs only $950 to buy the chassis and start building it up, as and when, the buyer can afford a budget and time, to order the next bundle group. A fully assembled Tumtum Car M4 starts from $7947.
Tumtum Car M4 design is optimized for an expanded interior cabin and cargo space.
A Retail Opportunity for the DIY:
Tumtum Car DIY Kit, also marks a milestone in creating a retail business opportunity for the DIY dealer. Such a DIY dealers, can buy a kit, assemble it, and sell it locally, earning substantial profits over a few days work. Tumtum Car Company also commits to sell "their" Tumtum Car on its website and social media, free of charge.
For more information, please visit www.tumtumcarkit.com, call 1.480.800.9608, or email info@tumtumcarkit.com.
