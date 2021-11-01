Dog Chits Pet Products Company Expands Line of Natural Treats & Relaunches E-Commerce Site
New all-natural treats made from free-range livestock and farm-raised animals released.
Somers, NY, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dog Chits Pet Products has recently broadened its line of all-natural, made in the U.S. chews and treats.
Made from free range livestock and farm raised animals, its treats are mostly single ingredient, which means no fillers, chemicals or preservatives, and are therefore digestion-friendly. Like all its products, Dog Chits’ treats are nutritionally-based and hand selected to enhance a dog’s diet.
The new line of treats includes Collagen Sticks (a nutritional powerhouse), Beef, Liver & Rice Crunchies (chews), soft treats in a variety of flavors such as Lamb & Flaxseed, All-Natural Turkey & Sweet Potato, and Organic Chicken & Brown Rice, and an assortment of Bully Sticks.
In the $100 billion U.S. pet food industry, Dog Chits has created a following with its edgy, fun, and humorous approach evident on everything from its tell-all packaging to colorful new website, recently relaunched to support its expanded product line. While Dog Chits takes a lighthearted approach to its marketing, it is serious about the quality of its products and your pet’s nutrition.
Dog Chits launched in 2019 with its Bully Stick Companion, a product that enables safer and more contained chewing of bully sticks.
All Dog Chits Pet Products can be purchased on https://dogchits.com/ and every order ships fast and free with no minimum.
About Dog Chits:
Dog Chits takes an honest and fun approach to pet nutrition. Its expansive line of food products is hand selected for its nutritional value and will enhance your dog’s diet. From its all all-natural ingredients handcrafted in the U.S. to its tell-all packaging, Dog Chits is committed to bringing you the healthiest, finest quality treats for your best friend. Learn more at https://dogchits.com/.
Contact
Michael Gennusa
845-363-4800
https://dogchits.com
