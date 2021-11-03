The Future of Senior Living is Finally Open in Middletown – and Already the "Best of" Upstate Delaware

Meadowcrest, Middletown’s first and only full-service retirement community is now open and welcoming new residents every day to their brand new, state-of-the-art community filled with exceptional amenities, convenient services and new friends to enjoy them with. Since opening in early September, the community is on-pace to welcome more than 60 residents in its first 60 days of operation – an extraordinary feat, especially in today’s world. Not only that, Meadowcrest at Middletown