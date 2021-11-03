SKIN CABINET Launches a New Spa and Storefront
Dallas, TX, November 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SKIN CABINET is about to revolutionize the skincare game. Transform your routine by picking up your favorite products at SKIN CABINET, then stop by for a treatment or facial at their new spa. No need to jump around--it's all at the same location.
SKIN CABINET, an inclusive, black-owned beauty retailer, just opened a new store and spa near Dallas. While they've operated online since 2017, SKIN CABINET launched its first storefront so shoppers can buy their favorite products and treat themselves to a facial at the same time. SKIN CABINET's website is still active, but their new storefront allows customers to see the products and talk to experts in person.
Unlike other businesses that carry only select categories, SKIN CABINET has products for everyone in every price range. This includes some of Allure's 2021 Best of Beauty products, new indie beauty brands, professional-use skincare brands and natural brands for people who live green lifestyles. These brands range from include Indie Lee, KNC Beauty, PCA Skin, Dermalogica, PFB Vanish and more. The owner of SKIN CABINET notes, "SKIN CABINET may rival beauty giants like Ulta and Sephora, and the only difference is we have been inclusive from the start when it comes to brand curation."
SKIN CABINET's spa offers some of the latest beauty treatments, which include HydraFacial. According to experts, "HydraFacial MD® is a fast, relaxing, pain-free clarifying, and rejuvenating facial treatment that only takes about half an hour to turn your skin from dull to radiant. Celebrities like Kate Winslet, Amy Poehler, and Beyoncé are on the record as fans of the noninvasive, restorative powers of HydraFacial MD."
Other branded services include the Dr. Schrammek Green Peel, which uses natural herbs instead of harsh chemicals to treat patients' skin concerns like hyperpigmentation and acne scarring. SKIN CABINET is proud to partner with Face Reality to offer services like Acne Bootcamp to reduce acne breakouts and decrease the risk of scarring.
Nationwide shoppers can check out SKIN CABINET's website to order products online. Their streamlined website allows customers to order products within minutes. If they prefer an installment plan, SKIN CABINET supports flexible payment solutions like Klarna and AfterPay. When customers order online, SKIN CABINET often sends them free full-size products as a surprise. Customers can also talk to a virtual skincare consultant to choose the right products for their skin.
Need help getting started? Take the skincare quiz on SKIN CABINET's website, then bring the results to their Denton storefront. Their experts help customers choose products for their skin type. That's why they're here--to give customers the personalized assistance that they can't get with chat boxes alone.
SKIN CABINET's spa and retailer is strategically located near Texas Women's University and University of North Texas. This location makes it easy for busy college students to pick up affordable skincare products. When they're in a hurry or want to destress during finals, the spa offers all their favorite treatments.
SKIN CABINET hopes to expand its reach and offer more locations in the near future.
