ClinicalPURSUIT Offers Intelligent Electronic Data Capture Feature to Eliminate Errors From Clinical Trial Data
ClinicalPURSUIT is using its advanced and intelligent EDC System to increase data accuracy during clinical trial data collection.
Clayton, MO, November 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ClinicalPURSUIT is committed to introducing advanced technological solutions that increase clinical trial efficiency and reduce the burden on researchers. Their Intelligent Electronic Data Capture System is one of their latest innovations for clinical trial data management and offers exemplary quality control and accuracy during data collection.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT, powered by Global Vision Technologies (https://clinicalpursuit.com/) is one of the leading companies offering clinical Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Trial Data Management solutions to organizations involved in research. Our products and services incorporate the latest technological advancements and offer features that improve upon the overall clinical electronic data collection and data management operations during a clinical trial.
Below is a list of their products and services:
- Rapid Study Development
- Streamlined EDC Data Management
- Intelligent Electronic Data Capture (EDC)
- Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePro)
- Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture
- Patient Registry
Each of the clinical trial management solutions has user-friendly interfaces, simplified dashboards, and consolidated data controls, enabling researchers to spend less time on routine tasks and focus more on the research or clinical trial.
About Intelligent Electronic Data Capture System
ClinicalPURSUIT’s Intelligent Electronic Data Capture (EDC) System has smart configurations in its base design which allow it to read data entries and highlight any that do not match the general scope of entries during the clinical trial. This ability allows researchers to immediately discover errors during data input and cross-check for recording or entry problems.
Early detection of data errors is incredibly helpful during clinical trials because it adds accuracy to the overall research and prevents trial findings to be unnecessarily skewed in the wrong direction due to mistakes.
The software is user-friendly and offers Clinical Report Forms (CRFs) that minimize chances of data entry errors, making the process more efficient and less stressful for all parties involved.
If you are looking for a Clinical Data Management software solution for research purposes, you should consider ClinicalPURSUIT’s Intelligent EDC System. It is one of the best in the market and will add value during your clinical trial data collection.
Company Contact Information
ClinicalPURSUIT offers clinical electronic data collection (EDC), clinical trial management software, and data management solutions to organizations involved in clinical research. More information about the business is available on their website (https://clinicalpursuit.com/). Inquiries can also be made by emailing PR@clinicalpursuit.com or calling 877-791-4367.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT, powered by Global Vision Technologies (https://clinicalpursuit.com/) is one of the leading companies offering clinical Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Trial Data Management solutions to organizations involved in research. Our products and services incorporate the latest technological advancements and offer features that improve upon the overall clinical electronic data collection and data management operations during a clinical trial.
Below is a list of their products and services:
- Rapid Study Development
- Streamlined EDC Data Management
- Intelligent Electronic Data Capture (EDC)
- Electronic Patient-Reported Outcomes (ePro)
- Enterprise Clinical Electronic Data Capture
- Patient Registry
Each of the clinical trial management solutions has user-friendly interfaces, simplified dashboards, and consolidated data controls, enabling researchers to spend less time on routine tasks and focus more on the research or clinical trial.
About Intelligent Electronic Data Capture System
ClinicalPURSUIT’s Intelligent Electronic Data Capture (EDC) System has smart configurations in its base design which allow it to read data entries and highlight any that do not match the general scope of entries during the clinical trial. This ability allows researchers to immediately discover errors during data input and cross-check for recording or entry problems.
Early detection of data errors is incredibly helpful during clinical trials because it adds accuracy to the overall research and prevents trial findings to be unnecessarily skewed in the wrong direction due to mistakes.
The software is user-friendly and offers Clinical Report Forms (CRFs) that minimize chances of data entry errors, making the process more efficient and less stressful for all parties involved.
If you are looking for a Clinical Data Management software solution for research purposes, you should consider ClinicalPURSUIT’s Intelligent EDC System. It is one of the best in the market and will add value during your clinical trial data collection.
Company Contact Information
ClinicalPURSUIT offers clinical electronic data collection (EDC), clinical trial management software, and data management solutions to organizations involved in clinical research. More information about the business is available on their website (https://clinicalpursuit.com/). Inquiries can also be made by emailing PR@clinicalpursuit.com or calling 877-791-4367.
Contact
ClinicalPURSUITContact
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
Jim Harris
877-791-4367
https://clinicalpursuit.com
Categories