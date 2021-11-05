Three Jacksonville Florida Teachers Will be Given New Roofs for Free
Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters (Reliant), a local company in Jacksonville FL, is partnering with the roofing manufacturer, GAF, to give three Jacksonville Florida teachers new roofs. After receiving over one hundred nominations, Reliant has selected the three recipients: Michelle Wadsworth, Jerry Langford and Sherrie Fekete.
Cameron Shouppe, President and Co-Founder, stated, “The 2020 to 2021 school year has posed several challenges for educators. We are extremely grateful for their work ethic and determination to continue quality education, even in difficult circumstances, for all of our children.” After receiving over one hundred nominations, Reliant has selected the three recipients: Michelle Wadsworth, Jerry Langford and Sherrie Fekete.
Michelle Wadsworth is a Math Interventionist at Ramona Boulevard Elementary and The Bridge to Success Academy. She has been teaching for 26 years working with a wide variety of students of different ages and abilities. Numerous friends and family members nominated her for the roof giveaway. Michelle is a single mother of two. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances, she has taken in her friend’s daughter and her 3 children. Michelle also recently took in her nephew. During the summer, Michelle often opens her home to students for free so that parents can go to work. Many stated that Michelle is the most “generous person anyone could meet.”
Jerry Langford, a Physics and Forensic Science Teacher at Sandalwood High School, has been a teacher for 31 years. His passion has always been to help inspire students to pursue engineering and other science-based careers. Jerry’s brother stated, “Being that Jerry is in a wheelchair, he lacks the ability to get up on the roof and clear branches and debris. When that is needed, he calls me. Over the years the roof has begun to deteriorate badly.” According to the inspection Reliant performed, the roof has several leaks and is causing damage to the home.
Sherrie Fekete, Pre K - 2nd Grade Teacher at Seaside Charter North Campus, has been a teacher for approximately 19 years. She is a mother of 3. She received over 25 nominations from friends, family, colleagues, and past students. One coworker said, “Sherrie Fekete is the kindest and humble teacher that I have ever worked with. She and her family are always the first people to step up to help out the school or any family/student in need. She gives selflessly without ever expecting anything in return.”
Reliant will be giving these three teachers the new roofs between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year and will include all labor and materials. “These roofs will have the best materials on the market today and will come with a GAF 25 year warranty, along with a lifetime workmanship warranty,” said Sean Shapiro, CEO of Reliant. “My wife has been an elementary school teacher for many years, so I know personally how hardworking and selfless these individuals are in our community. They deserve the very best roofing system we can give them.”
About Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters
Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is located in Jacksonville, Florida, and has been family-owned and operated since 2015. Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters is a member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau and a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association. Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters provides services in several counties in and around Northeast Florida, including; Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, St Johns, Flagler, and Volusia.
For more information email Adrienne Menzies, Director of Public Relations, at adrienne@reliantroofing.com or call 904.635.2757.
