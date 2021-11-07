ProcurePort e-Procurement Software Named a "Solution Leader in Sourcing" in Spend Matters' Fall 2021 SolutionMap

ProcurePort featured as a Solution leader in the e-Sourcing Category in Spend Matters’ Fall 2021 SolutionMap which tracks and ranks 68 procurement technology platforms for various capabilities in the Procure-to-Pay process life cycle. With eight unique modules at your disposal and industry-leading service and support, ProcurePort transforms into the exact procurement solution your workflow demands. Automating the entire source to pay process from Requisitions, P.O./Invoice and Payments.