ProcurePort e-Procurement Software Named a "Solution Leader in Sourcing" in Spend Matters' Fall 2021 SolutionMap
ProcurePort featured as a Solution leader in the e-Sourcing Category in Spend Matters’ Fall 2021 SolutionMap which tracks and ranks 68 procurement technology platforms for various capabilities in the Procure-to-Pay process life cycle. With eight unique modules at your disposal and industry-leading service and support, ProcurePort transforms into the exact procurement solution your workflow demands. Automating the entire source to pay process from Requisitions, P.O./Invoice and Payments.
ProcurePort's rise continues following a successful performance in the Capgemini Digital Procurement Research 2020-2021, where ProcurePort was recognized as a pioneer in cloud-based e-procurement providers.
"We're always pleased to be recognized in these publications, because it shows we're accomplishing our primary goal of customer success," said Jemin Patel, Director - ProcurePort.
SolutionMap evaluates solution provider skills and technology throughout the procurement and supply chain spectrum depending on corporate needs. The SolutionMap update from Fall 2021 considered well over 500 solution providers distributed across source-to-pay module and suite technology to determine what each vendor had to offer.
About ProcurePort
ProcurePort is a leader in providing on-demand procurement software (Requisition Software / Reverse Auction software / Spend Analysis software / RFQ & RFP software / P.O. & Invoice Automation / Payments Automation / Spend Analysis Software / Contract Management Software) and services (Reverse Auction services / Spend Analysis services) for startup companies as well as Global 1000 organizations. Operating in a wide range of industries from manufacturing to government, ProcurePort’s clients benefit from both the technology and service expertise that can help them automate their procurement processes without time-consuming or expensive technology deployment. ProcurePort’s affordability enables startups to compete with larger organizations and reach new levels of success in deploying an E-Marketplace in a specific vertical. For more information, visit https://www.ProcurePort.com or call 1.866.643.8153 (toll-free in North America).
Sylwia Duleba
866-643-8153
www.procureport.com
ProcurePort e-Procurement Platform Summary
ProcurePort Sourcing Software Introduction. Learn more about the ProcurePort e-Sourcing Platform and the various modules including Requisitions, RFP, RFQ, Reverse Auction, Supplier Management, Contract Management, Spend Analysis, P.O. & Invoice Management and Payments.