ProcurePort e-Procurement Software Named a "Solution Leader in Sourcing" in Spend Matters' Fall 2021 SolutionMap

Indianapolis, IN, November 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ProcurePort today announced that Spend Matters’ Fall 2021 SolutionMap has positioned it as a “Solution Leader in Sourcing,” evaluated based on solution-specific scalability based on customer count, global customer reach, full-time employees and revenue per customer.ProcurePort's rise continues following a successful performance in the Capgemini Digital Procurement Research 2020-2021, where ProcurePort was recognized as a pioneer in cloud-based e-procurement providers."We're always pleased to be recognized in these publications, because it shows we're accomplishing our primary goal of customer success," said Jemin Patel, Director - ProcurePort.SolutionMap evaluates solution provider skills and technology throughout the procurement and supply chain spectrum depending on corporate needs. The SolutionMap update from Fall 2021 considered well over 500 solution providers distributed across source-to-pay module and suite technology to determine what each vendor had to offer.About ProcurePortProcurePort is a leader in providing on-demand procurement software (Requisition Software / Reverse Auction software / Spend Analysis software / RFQ & RFP software / P.O. & Invoice Automation / Payments Automation / Spend Analysis Software / Contract Management Software) and services (Reverse Auction services / Spend Analysis services) for startup companies as well as Global 1000 organizations. Operating in a wide range of industries from manufacturing to government, ProcurePort’s clients benefit from both the technology and service expertise that can help them automate their procurement processes without time-consuming or expensive technology deployment. ProcurePort’s affordability enables startups to compete with larger organizations and reach new levels of success in deploying an E-Marketplace in a specific vertical. For more information, visit https://www.ProcurePort.com or call 1.866.643.8153 (toll-free in North America).