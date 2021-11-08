UserWise Facilitates FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Detect™ Over-the-Counter COVID-19 Test

UserWise, Inc., a San Jose, California-based Human Factors consultancy for medical products, conducted an expedited 100-participant FDA-compliant human factors study within a 3-week span to facilitate an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Detect™ COVID-19 Test for over-the-counter home use.