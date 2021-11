New LIR320 Thermal Camera from New Infrared Technologies (NIT)

Boadilla del Monte, Spain, November 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The LIR320 has a microbolometer sensor with a FPA resolution of 320x240 pixels and a state-of-the-art pixel pitch of 12 um. The camera is offered with two optical options, 4 mm and 9.1 mm, acquiring calibrated, high-quality thermal images at a frame rate of 27 Hz. The LIR320 camera is a SWaP-C device, with dimensions of just 28.5 x 28.5 x 55.5 mm and a total weight of 70 g, and offers industrial connectivity using a ruggedized, industrial USB 2.0 connector, used for both power supply and data communication. A powerful user-friendly software suite and an SDK for custom software development are included with the camera.The LIR320 camera is already available for ordering. Additionally, a new LIR640 camera, based in a 640x480 FPA with 12 um pixel pitch and GigE VISION interface, is expected to join the LIR CAMERAS series by mid-2022.The LIR CAMERAS series extends the spectral range of detection of NIT products, adding the thermal band to their long-established and unique TACHYON SERIES which offers high-speed (up to 4 kfps), MWIR band (1 – 5 microns) detection capabilities and uncooled performance at room temperature.Additional information on the LIR CAMERAS can be found at www.lircameras.com