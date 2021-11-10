New LIR320 Thermal Camera from New Infrared Technologies (NIT)
New Infrared Technologies (NIT) presents a new product line of thermal cameras called LIR CAMERAS. The first product in this series is the LIR320 camera, a compact camera with small dimensions, industrial connectivity and capabilities oriented to the Industry 4.0. The LIR320 is the perfect device for Machine Vision and Industrial IoT applications.
Boadilla del Monte, Spain, November 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The LIR320 has a microbolometer sensor with a FPA resolution of 320x240 pixels and a state-of-the-art pixel pitch of 12 um. The camera is offered with two optical options, 4 mm and 9.1 mm, acquiring calibrated, high-quality thermal images at a frame rate of 27 Hz. The LIR320 camera is a SWaP-C device, with dimensions of just 28.5 x 28.5 x 55.5 mm and a total weight of 70 g, and offers industrial connectivity using a ruggedized, industrial USB 2.0 connector, used for both power supply and data communication. A powerful user-friendly software suite and an SDK for custom software development are included with the camera.
The LIR320 camera is already available for ordering. Additionally, a new LIR640 camera, based in a 640x480 FPA with 12 um pixel pitch and GigE VISION interface, is expected to join the LIR CAMERAS series by mid-2022.
The LIR CAMERAS series extends the spectral range of detection of NIT products, adding the thermal band to their long-established and unique TACHYON SERIES which offers high-speed (up to 4 kfps), MWIR band (1 – 5 microns) detection capabilities and uncooled performance at room temperature.
Additional information on the LIR CAMERAS can be found at www.lircameras.com
Rodrigo Linares
+34916324363
www.niteurope.com
