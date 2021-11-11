Jahmal Harvey Public Autograph Signing
Oxon Hill Boxing Presents "No.1 Ranked Amateur Boxer Featherweight Division." Jahmal Harvey is a "AIBA World Featherweight Gold Medalist 2021" and the Champ will be Signing Autographs & Posing for Photos on November 26, 2021 at Rosecroft Raceways from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Washington, DC, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Don’t miss your chance to meet Oxon Hill’s decorated boxer and newly crowned AIBA World’s Featherweight Gold Medalist, Jahmal Harvey. He will be signing autographs & posing for photos on November 26 at Rosecroft Raceways from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Oxon Hill Boxing Presents Jahmal Harvey, No. 1 Ranked amateur boxer in Featherweight Division
Career Highlights
2021 AIBA World Men Boxing Championships - 1st
2020 Elite National Championships - 1st
2019 Youth National Championships - 1st
2019 Youth Open - 1st
2019 Emil Jechev Memorial Tournament - 1st
2018 Youth National Championships - 1st
2018 Eastern Regional Open - 1st
2018 National Junior Olympics - 1st
2017 National Junior Olympics - 2nd
2017 Junior National Championships - 2nd
2016 National Junior Olympics - 1st
Rosecroft Raceways
6336 Rosecroft Drive
Fort Washington, Md. 20744
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
www.rosecroft.com
Contact: Kim Harvey or M. Recio
Phone: 202.705.7729 or 202-790-8751
Oxon Hill Boxing Presents Jahmal Harvey, No. 1 Ranked amateur boxer in Featherweight Division
Career Highlights
2021 AIBA World Men Boxing Championships - 1st
2020 Elite National Championships - 1st
2019 Youth National Championships - 1st
2019 Youth Open - 1st
2019 Emil Jechev Memorial Tournament - 1st
2018 Youth National Championships - 1st
2018 Eastern Regional Open - 1st
2018 National Junior Olympics - 1st
2017 National Junior Olympics - 2nd
2017 Junior National Championships - 2nd
2016 National Junior Olympics - 1st
Rosecroft Raceways
6336 Rosecroft Drive
Fort Washington, Md. 20744
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
www.rosecroft.com
Contact: Kim Harvey or M. Recio
Phone: 202.705.7729 or 202-790-8751
Contact
Kim HarveyContact
202-703-7729
Mecca Recio, 202-790-8751
202-703-7729
Mecca Recio, 202-790-8751
Multimedia
Aibi World Featherweight Gold Medalist 2021
The Champ fighting his way to the top to win the Gold; "Hard Work Pays Off"
Categories