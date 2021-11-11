Jahmal Harvey Public Autograph Signing

Oxon Hill Boxing Presents "No.1 Ranked Amateur Boxer Featherweight Division." Jahmal Harvey is a "AIBA World Featherweight Gold Medalist 2021" and the Champ will be Signing Autographs & Posing for Photos on November 26, 2021 at Rosecroft Raceways from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.