Jahmal Harvey Public Autograph Signing

Washington, DC, November 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Don’t miss your chance to meet Oxon Hill’s decorated boxer and newly crowned AIBA World’s Featherweight Gold Medalist, Jahmal Harvey. He will be signing autographs & posing for photos on November 26 at Rosecroft Raceways from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.Oxon Hill Boxing Presents Jahmal Harvey, No. 1 Ranked amateur boxer in Featherweight DivisionCareer Highlights2021 AIBA World Men Boxing Championships - 1st2020 Elite National Championships - 1st2019 Youth National Championships - 1st2019 Youth Open - 1st2019 Emil Jechev Memorial Tournament - 1st2018 Youth National Championships - 1st2018 Eastern Regional Open - 1st2018 National Junior Olympics - 1st2017 National Junior Olympics - 2nd2017 Junior National Championships - 2nd2016 National Junior Olympics - 1stRosecroft Raceways6336 Rosecroft DriveFort Washington, Md. 207445 p.m. - 8 p.m.www.rosecroft.comContact: Kim Harvey or M. RecioPhone: 202.705.7729 or 202-790-8751