Taylor Dental & Braces Opens Temporary Facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA, November 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Taylor Dental & Braces, one of Louisiana’s leaders in Medicaid and affordable dental care for children and their families, announced the opening of its temporary facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The temporary facility opened on Monday, November 8, 2021 and is located outside of its existing location at 2706 Ryan Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601.
The Lake Charles main facility suffered extensive damage caused by Hurricane Laura in August 2020. While the permanent space is being rebuilt, the temporary facility will serve Taylor Dental patients and the Lake Charles community. Initially, patients who are experiencing pain and/or bleeding will be evaluated and treated. Afterwards, patients needing cleanings or preventative care will be able to schedule appointments as needed.
“Rising above circumstances, I’m delighted to be back in Lake Charles to continue the work of improving oral health in this community,” said Dr. Collins, providing dentist at Taylor Dental - Lake Charles. “I’m so excited to see my patients and help anyone else in the community that needs treatment. I am Louisiana proud and Louisiana strong!”
Taylor Dental & Braces prides itself on providing affordable dental care to families covered by Medicaid and other insurance providers. Not only in Lake Charles but, across all of Louisiana.
The temporary facility will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Taylor Dental & Braces at 337-944-0300.
About Taylor Dental & Braces
Taylor Dental & Braces is one of Louisiana’s leaders in Medicaid and affordable dental care for children and their families. Supported by New Benevis Inc., Taylor Dental & Braces serves over 70,000 patients annually in Lake Charles. Taylor Dental & Braces is committed to improving lives by providing high quality dental care in a fun, compassionate environment. To learn more about Taylor Dental & Braces, visit www.TaylorDentalGroup.com or call 337-944-0300.
Media Contact:
Kendra Norah
770-916-7049
knorah@benevis.com
