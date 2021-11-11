New Book "On Parr" Documents Life of American Hero Col. Ralph Parr This Veterans Day
During Col. Parr’s 34-year U.S. Air Force career, he was awarded more than 60 U.S. and foreign decorations; only man in history to earn both the Distinguished Service and the Air Force Cross
Houston, TX, November 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ralph Parr had a calling. His first flight was an airplane ride strapped on his father's lap for his fifth birthday. Unable to reach the rudder pedals then, he grew to become one of the world's most decorated fighter pilots. Author Ken Murray announces the release of “On Parr,” a biography of Col Ralph Parr, one of the world’s most decorated U.S. Air Force fighter pilots who was awarded more than 60 US and foreign decorations during his 34 years long career.
“On Parr” is a story of hope, resolve and man's ability to persevere when faced with unrelenting odds. Through Ralph’s five deployments spanning three wars, he pushed every aircraft he flew to its limit. Ralph became the only man in history to earn both the Distinguished Service Cross and the Air Force Cross. The reader experiences various action-packed scenarios while learning about Ralph’s upbringing. Bitten by the freedom of flight bug, Ralph had a never-ending horizon in front of him. Thankfully, his parents instilled a strong moral compass and the willingness to work, thus framing a young man with an extraordinary goal-oriented personality, traits that would pay off and save his life. Ralph learned many attributes during his adolescent years, but his learning curve expanded when he joined the United States Air Force after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.
“As a former Lt. Colonel who had a 25-year career in the Air Force, I’m honored to tell the story of an American hero,” said author Ken Murray, “On Parr.” “What makes Ralph Parr’s story so noteworthy is I actually met Ralph back in 2005 and got to know him really well. It is tough to fly in three different wars like he did. In talking to Ralph, I would sit and listen to his stories and was enthralled. He is such a humble guy and is my hero. I thought someone needs to tell Ralph’s story. Whether it was P-38s in WWII, F-86s in Korea, where he was a double ace, or Vietnam, Ralph didn't strap into the ejection seat, he strapped the aircraft to him and wore it like a glove.
“As we remember those who gave their life for this country every Memorial Day, we also want to remember those who made an impact. Every service member transitioning from active duty to civilian life can have challenges that affect many areas of their lives. Veterans are often excited and thankful to be returning home to their loved ones, and may find it difficult to relate and connect to others who have not experienced life in the military. My hope is that through the strength of Ralph Parr’s story, others can feel comforted knowing that they are not alone.”
When undaunted adversity and life-threatening events collide, On Parr divulges how this true American Patriot digs deep, rises to the top, and perseveres. “Ralph Parr is an American hero in every sense of the word and Ken Murry has captured the essence of what being a hero is all about. Parr was the epitome of a fighter pilot, exemplifying the attributes of integrity, excellence and service before self. It’s rare to find such an honest and candid accounting of life lessons through heart-wrenching war stories in an understandable way. I couldn’t put it down until it was finished – a book for the ages,” said Dave Deptula, Lieutenant General, USAF (Ret.), Architect of Desert Storm Air War and Dean, The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.
About “On Parr”
“On Parr” is a biography of Col Ralph Parr, one of the world’s most decorated U.S. Air Force fighter pilots who was awarded more than 60 US and foreign decorations during his 34 years long career. Through Ralph’s five deployments spanning three wars, he pushed every aircraft he flew to its limit. Ralph became the only man in history to earn both the Distinguished Service Cross and the Air Force Cross.
About Ken Murray
Ken Murray is the author of “On Parr.” Born and raised in Hudson, Iowa. He was an understudy in the publishing business as his parents owned and operated Hudson Printing Company for more than 49 years. Ken joined the Air Force in 1986 and earned his MBA in 1990 from the University of South Dakota. He was an instructor/evaluator navigator on KC-135 air refueling tankers and spent many years as an instructor navigator at the Nav School at Randolph AFB, TX. Murray is a combat veteran who flew missions in support of Operations Just Cause, Desert Storm, Allied Force, and was chief of combat operations at the Combined Air Operations Center at Al Udeid AB, Qatar, supporting Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. He also served as editor of Torch Magazine, Air Education, and Training Command’s Safety Magazine, where his team won the International Blue Pencil Award for government communicators. A highly decorated Air Force officer, Murray retired from the Air Force in May 2011, as a Lt. Colonel, after a 25-year career.
