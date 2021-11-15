i Money Crypto Now Listed on CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko; Price, IMC to USD & Chart Available
Cheyenne, WY, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As of midday November 15, 2021: The live i Money Crypto price today is $0.524906 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $610,944 USD. They update their IMC to USD price in real-time. i Money Crypto is down 0.83% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #3448. The max. supply is 300,000,000 IMC. The 24 hour low/high are $0.5228/$0.5307.
CoinMarketCap-> i Money Crypto price today, IMC to USD live, marketcap and chart | CoinMarketCap
CoinGecko-> i Money Crypto price, IMC chart, market cap, and info | CoinGecko
IMC (i-MoneyCrypto) is a utility token from WY, USA for global, everyday life, backed by real e-commerce communities, like G Point community. IMC is the first blockchain solution on the market that offers a marketplace for goods and services where merchants can pay their suppliers in IMC. All transactions are done through the G-wallet app so there are no extra charges to be paid to other intermediaries (besides for small network fees).
IMC users will be able to exchange tokens for G-points and buy coins within the G-wallet app. In the future, IMC's vision is to be used for all sorts of things. Some of its goals for the future are: to be an important global currency and a powerful tool in global commerce; and, to be the backbone of some of the most secure, reliable and robust systems in the world. IMC aims to have a disruptive influence on many different industries.
The IMC Coin three major components:
- The IMC (i-Money Crypto) - an ERC-20 token based on IMC blockchain
- The IMC Platform - a free open source decentralized platform for all users to trade goods and services for cryptocurrencies
- The IMC Network - a private network for companies to buy or sell goods and services for fiat currencies
IMC is a project that is focused on building and maintaining a platform. The platform includes an ecosystem with payment solutions, exchange, wallet and other financial services.
Lbank Exchange (#24 exchange on Coinmarketcap)
Lbank is an international crypto-exchange that supports both crypto and fiat currencies. Trading is live for IMC/USDT market. IMC is now available for trading 24 hours a day on Lbank Exchange.
IMC (i-MoneyCrypto) is an ambitious cryptocurrency project, aiming to provide a complete global infrastructure that satisfies all the needs of the digital economy. IMC strives to provide its users with access to international markets and services.
In conclusion, the IMC Company is not willing to stop, they will upgrade their services to fit the qualities of the next generation. There will be an API platform available and Global Shopping 2.0 will be upgraded as IMC Platform 2.0 in 2022.
Jacob Jamora
213-458-9201
