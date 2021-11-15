Taleam Eyes Innovative Solutions to Help Customers Remember Passwords
An Ottawa-based tech company, Taleam Systems, is working on innovative solutions to tackle the growing problem of forgetting passwords among technology users.
Ottawa, Canada, November 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In recent years, technology use has reached the highest than ever before, according to latest trends. According to the CEO, Meladul Haq Ahmadzai of Taleam Systems, says, “A lot of people are forgetting their online passwords, including for social media websites, email, and devices.”
The Ottawa-based tech company is seeking to work with any interested business to support the development of this innovative solution. Taleam is seeking to launch the solution to consumers, but requires marketing and business strategic support.
This program is envisioned to be replicated to other devices such as phones, tablets, and iPads in the near future.
Ahmadzai adds, “We know this idea will work effectively, and the solution is within our reach.”
This is Taleam’s fourth innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ottawa-based tech company is seeking to work with any interested business to support the development of this innovative solution. Taleam is seeking to launch the solution to consumers, but requires marketing and business strategic support.
This program is envisioned to be replicated to other devices such as phones, tablets, and iPads in the near future.
Ahmadzai adds, “We know this idea will work effectively, and the solution is within our reach.”
This is Taleam’s fourth innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contact
Taleam SystemsContact
Meladul Haq Ahmadzai
613-979-0309
https://taleamsystems.com
Meladul Haq Ahmadzai
613-979-0309
https://taleamsystems.com
Categories