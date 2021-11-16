The Urban Specialists Launch the Bishop Omar School of Entrepreneurship
Empowering Urban Entrepreneurs Through Collaboration to Change Communities.
Dallas, TX, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The idea of entrepreneurship within Urban Specialists was the vision of Bishop Omar Jahwar to provide an alternative for our urban communities to build sustainable businesses and inspire generations. The Urban Specialists are excited to continue his legacy through the launch of the Bishop Omar School of Entrepreneurship Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Gilley’s from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
The goal is to disrupt generational poverty by providing business development services designed to transform lives by helping individuals start and grow successful businesses. The Urban Specialists cannot do it alone so they will collaborate with other nonprofits, higher learning institutions, corporations, and public agencies to create a scalable program that will impact Urban communities.
The Urban Specialists has partnered with a national organization, Rising Tide Capital Network, which has the same vision of unleashing the potential of local entrepreneurs to lift families and communities out of generational financial insecurity. Through the work, the Urban Specialists are creating a paradigm of new economies and creating a new culture that is inclusive for all.
“I am excited about our new partnership with Rise & Tide Capital. We are embarking on capitalizing on the entrepreneurial spirit that is alive and well within our communities. Our customers, oftentimes marginalized within communities all over Dallas, soon will become entrepreneurs and we believe that once that happens, they will hire those close in proximity to them ultimately providing a pathway out of poverty. Dallas is in for a well-deserved treat.” - Antong “Bruse Wane” Lucky, President
“As a 30-year veteran educator, I have seen firsthand what happens to families when they lose hope and the effect that it has on future generations. I came to Urban Specialists seeking to make a greater impact on the root cause of some of the concerns families face. For that reason and so many more, I could not be more excited about our partnership with Rising Tide Capital where we are going to assist budding entrepreneurs to launch their dreams. This opportunity is going to provide options for the entrepreneurs themselves, their families, and the entire community. This is a change in action!” - Laura Hayes, National Executive Director
The goal is to be the premier Business Service Organization for Ideas, Start-Ups to Early-Stage Businesses in DFW with two programs
- Community Business Academy
12-week course offer hands-on training
Business fundamentals like budgeting, marketing, bookkeeping, and operations
- Business Acceleration Services
Individualized coaching and action plan
Provides a range of year-round services and workshops and subject matter experts
To support the Bishop Omar School of Entrepreneurship by being a partner and helping them build a sustainable program that will provide a pathway out of poverty. For more information about partnership opportunities and referrals, please visit them at www.bosoe.org.
