Cannavative Named Biggest Cannabis Brand in Nevada
Las Vegas, NV, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- LeafLink released its annual LeafLink List today, honoring the standout cannabis brands, products, and retailers on its B2B platform, which processes over $4.4B per year in wholesale cannabis orders. Cannavative Group, a cultivation and production facility outside of Reno, NV, was announced as a winner in the Top Brand for the State of Nevada category.
A message from Cannavative’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Crum:
“We are thrilled to continue to grow Cannavative’s brand and presence in the state of Nevada, and this award is exemplary of our commitment. Our promise is to continue to push the boundaries of innovation in cannabis while remaining focused on delivering the highest quality of products to consumers.”
LeafLink is the cannabis industry’s wholesale marketplace, connecting over 2,800 cannabis brands with over 7,300 licensed retailers in 30 legal markets across North America. LeafLink List is a place to recognize the incredible businesses in the LeafLink community and how they are advancing the cannabis industry through their quality and ingenuity.
LeafLink List 2021 was created by analyzing orders through the LeafLink marketplace from January 1 to September 30, 2021. Brands are celebrated in categories such as Top Selling, Fastest Growing, Customer Favorite, Early Adopter, Best Branding Profile, Best Advertising and Community Favorites. Retailer awards include Top Buyers, Fastest Growing, Industry Innovators, Early Adopter, Community Favorites and the data-driven accolades Market Influencers, Taste Testers, and Best Purchase Variety. LeafLink List also highlights Best Selling and Fastest Growing Products in nine key categories, as well as Top Brands and Top Retailers for each state in which LeafLink operates.
“Each year through LeafLink List, we celebrate the amazing brands and retailers that make up the powerful community within LeafLink's platform,” said Ryan G. Smith, LeafLink CEO and Co-Founder. “It has been another strong year for cannabis, with the industry seeing continued growth thanks to the hard work of these amazing businesses and the exceptional people behind them. We’re excited to celebrate this year’s winners, and we can’t wait to see what next year has in store.”
About Cannavative
Cannavative is a premium cannabis brand, which operates in the state of Nevada. Cannavative produces a variety of infused and extracted products, as well as flower; including its multi-award winning infused pre-roll, the Motivator, and incredibly popular leading cartridge product, Resin8. Cannavative won best infused product (Motivator), best RSO and best Flower at the 2021 Golden Bong Awards. They are First and Second place finalists at the Las Vegas Cannabis Awards, as well as winner of the 2019 Jack Herer Cup for Best Sativa Cartridge (Clementine), and in 2018 Leafly named them Best Flower Products brand. Cannavative operates a boutique grow in Reno, with over 10,000 sq. ft. of indoor grow pods. In addition, the facility houses a 10,000 sf state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade extraction lab and kitchen. Learn more at http://www.cannavativegroup.com
About LeafLink
LeafLink, the unified B2B cannabis platform, has optimized and fueled the growth of the cannabis industry, creating new efficiencies in how cannabis operators buy, sell, ship, pay, and get paid. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, and is live in 30 territories across the United States and Canada. LeafLink manages over $4.4B+ in annual orders, making up an estimated 39% of US wholesale cannabis commerce. Backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors such as Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than US$131 million to date.
