Half a Million Nails: Habitat for Humanity Team Build Celebrates Milestone Roof Install in Stanton, California
Antis Roofing and partner Eagle Roofing Products drove their 500,000th nail into donated roofing last month, establishing their long-term commitment to Habitat for Humanity in Southern California.
Irvine, CA, November 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- He may not have known it but on a warm day in early fall, a hardworking member of the Habitat Team Build roofing team from Antis Roofing and Eagle Roofing Products drove the 500,000th nail into a donated roof for a low-income Southern California resident. That translates into more than 90 donated roofs distributed in numerous Southern California neighborhoods to date.
“The work continues,” says Charles Antis, Founder and CEO of Antis Roofing & Waterproofing. “But we had to pause and commemorate this huge milestone.” Teams consisting of professional roofers from Antis Roofing & Waterproofing and Eagle Roofing Products have been installing roofs for Habitat homes since 2009. Habitat for Humanity identifies areas of need and the corporate partners then mobilize to schedule roof installations, with nearly 100% of the requests being fulfilled.
“We’ve donated these roofs so that families can attain a better quality of life,” Antis says. According to Habitat for Humanity, 76% of Habitat’s Orange County homeowners have gone on to further their education after high school.
The Habitat Team Build included Charles Antis and a team of professional roofers from Antis, Eagle Roofing Products’ Greg Morrow, Blake Williams and Travis Rozas; and Gus Morales from Beacon.
Habitat for Humanity CEO Sharon Ellis also participated, along with the Habitat onsite construction crew and volunteers. “We are honored to have partners like Antis Roofing and Waterproofing and Eagle Roofing Products to make sure every Habitat OC home is secure and protected,” she says. “Each nail represents a statement to our families, as they move into their new home, that they are valued.”
The event was covered by KTLA’s “LA Unscripted” news team, which was filming a segment about the Antis/Eagle/Habitat partnership. De facto partner California Love Drop provided lunch for all participants.
About Antis Roofing & Waterproofing
Founded in 1989, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing is a fully licensed, bonded and insured provider of roofing and waterproofing for homeowner’s associations and multi-family residential communities that operates in operates in Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. Utilizing innovative technology, comprehensive photo-documentation systems and the industry’s most experienced technicians, Antis has built its reputable brand on superior workmanship, honesty and transparency. Antis is not only one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, but also a respected leader in community philanthropy. For more information, visit www.antisroofing.com.
