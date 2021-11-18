RDSI Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from US Department of Labor
RDSI, a 30 plus year company serving the defense industry, has earned a Gold Medallion from HIRE Vets for its commitment to recruiting, employing and retaining America's Heroes.
Middletown, RI, November 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- US Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh recognized Research and Development Solutions, Inc., as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the US Department of Labor. RDSI earned the Gold Award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.
“RDSI has been a trusted partner for our nation’s veterans from the founding of the company,” says John Evans, President of RDSI. “Our veterans on staff are an integral part of our team, bringing invaluable skills and passion to their roles strengthening our mission to provide leading engineering and programmatic solutions to the defense industry. We are honored to be recognized by the Department of Labor with this award, and we remain dedicated to being an exemplary veteran employer moving forward.”
In earning the award, RDSI joins 849 companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, in demonstrating their patriotism and commitment to the veteran community by ensuring veterans have long-term career and growth plans that build on the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. RDSI is a preferred employer in the region with more than an 83% retention rate among veterans.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on several criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium and small employers.
“RDSI has been a trusted partner for our nation’s veterans from the founding of the company,” says John Evans, President of RDSI. “Our veterans on staff are an integral part of our team, bringing invaluable skills and passion to their roles strengthening our mission to provide leading engineering and programmatic solutions to the defense industry. We are honored to be recognized by the Department of Labor with this award, and we remain dedicated to being an exemplary veteran employer moving forward.”
In earning the award, RDSI joins 849 companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, in demonstrating their patriotism and commitment to the veteran community by ensuring veterans have long-term career and growth plans that build on the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. RDSI is a preferred employer in the region with more than an 83% retention rate among veterans.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on several criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium and small employers.
Contact
Research and Development Solutions, Inc.Contact
Marna Wilber
203-479-2049
www.rdsi.com
Marna Wilber
203-479-2049
www.rdsi.com
Multimedia
Categories