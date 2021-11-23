Terry M. Anderson, Ph.D. Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Pensacola, FL, November 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Terry M. Anderson of Pensacola, Florida, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting. These important individuals exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.
About Terry M. Anderson, Ph.D.
Dr. Terry Anderson is the president of Gulf Coast Quality Management Systems, an international business consulting group providing cyber security, DoD contracts, ISO certifications, auditing, and business development services. They bring fresh ideas and methods of compliance to their clients‘ workplaces, allowing staff to focus on the issues at hand. Dr. Anderson specializes in leadership, branding, marketing, public speaking, guest speaking, motivational speaking, and international business consulting.
Born June 1, 1951 in Indiana, Terrry obtained a M.B.A. She then completed a Ph.D. in International Business from the University of Munich. She served as an international consultant, president & CEO of PHD International Business, and was the founder and president of Sports Venue Marketing.
Dr. Anderson was inducted into American Sports Legends in 2001. She is a retired LPGA Touring Professional. In her spare time, Terry enjoys reading, craft beer, and painting.
“If you don’t have time for things that matter, stop doing things that don’t.” - Courtney Carver
For further information, contact www.gulfcoastqms.com.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hardcover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
