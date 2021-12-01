Stephen M. Comeau Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Windsor, CT, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Stephen M. Comeau of Windsor, Connecticut has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and high level of success in the field of information technology.
About Stephen M. Comeau
With 12 years’ experience, Stephen Comeau is self-employed in the IT field providing IT solutions internationally. He provides desktop support for various companies and troubleshoots for customers with network problems. He offers IT solutions and does training.
Mr. Comeau began his career as a technical director administrative assistant for the Information Security Systems Association. He then served as a data center analyst at ESPN, followed by lead IT administrator at Access Health CT. Stephen then worked as a Window 7 deployment and post support project at CIGNA. He was lead printer support and specialist and windows migration refreshes deployment at UTC Aerospace Systems. He later served as a lead tech specialist and consultant at HalCom Solutions and a technical support analyst at Tech Mahindra. Stephen was an IT instructor and IT support analyst at Aetna and served as a senior field service tech for Work Market.
Stephen obtained an A.S. in Network Management and Cyber Security from Capital Common College in 2020. Previously, he attended New Horizons Technology for IT and Security in 2007. He holds many certifications, including CloudU Web Industry and Network+, Security+, and A+, all from CompTIA. Stephen Comeau is a Six Sigma, White Belt since 2014.
Stephen Comeau is affiliated with Twenty 600 and Tech Net. He volunteers with field tech support at CREC. In his spare time, he enjoys computers.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Susan Perrault
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories