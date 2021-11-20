"Square Up" Receives Distinguished Favorite in The NYC Big Book Awards
The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Square Up: 50,000 Miles in Search of a Way Home" by Lisa Dailey (published by Sidekick Press) in the category of Travelogue as a distinguished favorite.
Bellingham, WA, November 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Dailey receives national recognition through the NYC Big Book Award®.
The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Square Up: 50,000 Miles in Search of a Way Home" by Lisa Dailey (published by Sidekick Press) in the category of Travelogue as a distinguished favorite.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
"Square Up" follows the Dailey family on a seven month trip around the world on the heels of unimaginable loss. This story follows the family through their adventures and misadventures, and shows us that travel not only helps us understand and appreciate other cultures, but invites us to find compassion and wisdom, heal from our losses, and discover our capacity for forgiveness, as well as joy.
2021 was a record year for books awarded due to the high level of quality and diverse books submitted. Again in 2021, NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide, including great submissions from journalists, well-established authors, small and large press as well as first time indie authors who participated in high numbers. Entries were from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. Cities such as Bangalore, Edmonton, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Seattle, Singapore, Vancouver, were representative among the entries. Winners were recognized globally from Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Lebanon, Queensland and the United States of America.
Awarded books included The American Bar Association, Friesen Press, Gatekeeper Press, Greenleaf Book Group, Joggling Board Press, Story Merchant Books, and WildBlue Press. Quality children’s publishers such as Barefoot Books as well as Mango and Marigold press were awarded. Independent presses such as Brill, Goff Books, Koehler Books, Llewellyn Publications, ORO Editions, Routledge Publishers, Rowman & Littlefield, and She Writes Press took both winner and distinguished favorite awards. AuthorHouse, IngramSpark, KindleDirect, SDP Publishing were among the self-publishing platforms. Lastly, Hachette Books, MacMillan, Penguin Random House were among the large publishers that entered.
“We are elated to highlight these authors’ books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “We look forward to showcasing these titles to a larger audience.”
For more information, please visit: www.nycbigbookaward.com.
To view the list of winners, visit https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2021winners;
Distinguished Favorites listed here: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2021distinguishedfavorites
Sidekick Press is a hybrid publishing company in Bellingham, Washington, focused on guiding authors through their publishing journeys. For more information on our titles and authors, please visit https://sidekickpress.com
The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Square Up: 50,000 Miles in Search of a Way Home" by Lisa Dailey (published by Sidekick Press) in the category of Travelogue as a distinguished favorite.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
"Square Up" follows the Dailey family on a seven month trip around the world on the heels of unimaginable loss. This story follows the family through their adventures and misadventures, and shows us that travel not only helps us understand and appreciate other cultures, but invites us to find compassion and wisdom, heal from our losses, and discover our capacity for forgiveness, as well as joy.
2021 was a record year for books awarded due to the high level of quality and diverse books submitted. Again in 2021, NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide, including great submissions from journalists, well-established authors, small and large press as well as first time indie authors who participated in high numbers. Entries were from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. Cities such as Bangalore, Edmonton, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Seattle, Singapore, Vancouver, were representative among the entries. Winners were recognized globally from Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Lebanon, Queensland and the United States of America.
Awarded books included The American Bar Association, Friesen Press, Gatekeeper Press, Greenleaf Book Group, Joggling Board Press, Story Merchant Books, and WildBlue Press. Quality children’s publishers such as Barefoot Books as well as Mango and Marigold press were awarded. Independent presses such as Brill, Goff Books, Koehler Books, Llewellyn Publications, ORO Editions, Routledge Publishers, Rowman & Littlefield, and She Writes Press took both winner and distinguished favorite awards. AuthorHouse, IngramSpark, KindleDirect, SDP Publishing were among the self-publishing platforms. Lastly, Hachette Books, MacMillan, Penguin Random House were among the large publishers that entered.
“We are elated to highlight these authors’ books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. “We look forward to showcasing these titles to a larger audience.”
For more information, please visit: www.nycbigbookaward.com.
To view the list of winners, visit https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2021winners;
Distinguished Favorites listed here: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2021distinguishedfavorites
Sidekick Press is a hybrid publishing company in Bellingham, Washington, focused on guiding authors through their publishing journeys. For more information on our titles and authors, please visit https://sidekickpress.com
Contact
Sidekick PressContact
Lisa Dailey
360-224-5535
https://sidekickpress.com
Lisa Dailey
360-224-5535
https://sidekickpress.com
Multimedia
Categories