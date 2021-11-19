Parvus Therapeutics and Ardena Enter Agreement for Tech Transfer, Scale-Up and GMP Manufacturing of Navacim Nanoparticles

Today Parvus announced it has entered into an agreement with Ardena, a specialist pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), for process development, scale-up and GMP manufacturing of NavacimTM nanoparticles, a key building block for all of our Navacim platform drug development candidates.