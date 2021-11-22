IronOrbit Expands Its Canadian Presence Amidst the Surge in DaaS Market Demand
IronOrbit Data Center provides strategic access to growing Canadian market.
Anaheim Hills, CA, November 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit, a privately owned and fully integrated ICT powerhouse, continues to expand its presence in North America amongst the surge in demand for DaaS solutions to enable remote and hybrid work environments. Their latest data center serves the growing Canadian market for digital transformation, cloud desktops and infrastructure, while also meeting the compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
IronOrbit continues to invest in this strategic build to service Canada’s growing business and data hub with sustainable IT infrastructure for international clients. Clients positioned for or targeting the Canadian market can deploy on-demand, all-in-one INFINITY Workspaces. IronOrbit’s turnkey solution enables businesses of all sizes to quickly scale to meet the increasing need and demand for advanced, secure and compliant DaaS services.
IronOrbit CEO Alexander Saca said, “IronOrbit offers a full suite of custom cloud computing and communications solutions. The accelerated digitization of all industries has created a need for increased computing power, connectivity, and collaboration for organizations across the globe. We have maintained a robust cloud data center presence across the United States for years; establishing ourselves in Canada enables us to offer more solutions to our Canadian clients and deliver a multi-national compliant DaaS for enterprise organizations."
Sustainability is one of the key business drivers for IronOrbit as they implement their growth strategy. Their sustainability initiative focuses on delivering a secure and compliant cloud environment within a predictable pricing model. IronOrbit remains committed to offering an agile and flexible solution capable of scaling to the market’s fluctuating demands or requirements.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit, a specialized Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider, operates its global footprint of private data centers across more than twenty regions worldwide. SOC 2 Certified, Tier 4 facilities provide highly secure cloud services and virtual workspaces to thousands of customers, including the US government. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.
IronOrbit continues to invest in this strategic build to service Canada’s growing business and data hub with sustainable IT infrastructure for international clients. Clients positioned for or targeting the Canadian market can deploy on-demand, all-in-one INFINITY Workspaces. IronOrbit’s turnkey solution enables businesses of all sizes to quickly scale to meet the increasing need and demand for advanced, secure and compliant DaaS services.
IronOrbit CEO Alexander Saca said, “IronOrbit offers a full suite of custom cloud computing and communications solutions. The accelerated digitization of all industries has created a need for increased computing power, connectivity, and collaboration for organizations across the globe. We have maintained a robust cloud data center presence across the United States for years; establishing ourselves in Canada enables us to offer more solutions to our Canadian clients and deliver a multi-national compliant DaaS for enterprise organizations."
Sustainability is one of the key business drivers for IronOrbit as they implement their growth strategy. Their sustainability initiative focuses on delivering a secure and compliant cloud environment within a predictable pricing model. IronOrbit remains committed to offering an agile and flexible solution capable of scaling to the market’s fluctuating demands or requirements.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit, a specialized Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider, operates its global footprint of private data centers across more than twenty regions worldwide. SOC 2 Certified, Tier 4 facilities provide highly secure cloud services and virtual workspaces to thousands of customers, including the US government. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1-888-753-5060
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Kamron Naderkhani
1-888-753-5060
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Categories