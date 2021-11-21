Sararte Made Employee Retention Tax Credit Simple: Eligibility Assessment and How to Apply Guide
Organizations may Obtain Tax Credits up to $26k per Employee. Many Businesses Qualify including Essential Businesses with No Reduction in Revenue Needed, No Financial Risk/Audit-ready package. Businesses can have PPP and PPP2. Tax Credit does not impose Restriction on Use of Proceeds.
Sacramento, CA, November 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC) is an economic recovery program created by the CARES Act. In addition to PPP, businesses may qualify for a stimulus check for up to $26K per employee by claiming employee retention tax credit.
Learn more: https://bit.ly/ERC_Services
Key Program Features:
- Many Businesses Qualify including Essential Businesses
- No Reduction in Revenue Needed
- No Financial Risk/Audit-ready package
- Can Have PPP and PPP2
- No Restriction on Use of Proceeds
- Not a Loan (no repayment or forgiveness paperwork)
- Check Paid to Your Business
- Does not depend on amount of tax paid
- For Profit and Non-for-Profit
- Claimed via Payroll Tax Amendment
- Qualify even with strong revenue
Sararte wants to make sure that organizations get the most value out of their Tax Credit application. Tax Credit preparation services provided by highly experienced ERC experts include:
- Done-for-you ERC application
- Compute and obtain max eligible ERC amount
- Payroll Tax Amendment
- Audit-Ready Documentation
- Preparing and filing with IRS
- Utilizing proprietary software, maximizing the Tax Credit
- Create an attribution schedule between PPP and ERC
Information is power and Sararte is here to give businesses clear information that saves them time and the hassle of finding their way in this complicated legal documentation.
Also, even if business hasn’t experienced a decline in revenue, it may still qualify for Employee Retentions Tax Credit. Organizations should NOT let these misconceptions stop them from applying.
Businesses can check ERC Eligibility for free here: https://www.funding4smallbiz.com
Learn more: https://bit.ly/ERC_Services
Key Program Features:
- Many Businesses Qualify including Essential Businesses
- No Reduction in Revenue Needed
- No Financial Risk/Audit-ready package
- Can Have PPP and PPP2
- No Restriction on Use of Proceeds
- Not a Loan (no repayment or forgiveness paperwork)
- Check Paid to Your Business
- Does not depend on amount of tax paid
- For Profit and Non-for-Profit
- Claimed via Payroll Tax Amendment
- Qualify even with strong revenue
Sararte wants to make sure that organizations get the most value out of their Tax Credit application. Tax Credit preparation services provided by highly experienced ERC experts include:
- Done-for-you ERC application
- Compute and obtain max eligible ERC amount
- Payroll Tax Amendment
- Audit-Ready Documentation
- Preparing and filing with IRS
- Utilizing proprietary software, maximizing the Tax Credit
- Create an attribution schedule between PPP and ERC
Information is power and Sararte is here to give businesses clear information that saves them time and the hassle of finding their way in this complicated legal documentation.
Also, even if business hasn’t experienced a decline in revenue, it may still qualify for Employee Retentions Tax Credit. Organizations should NOT let these misconceptions stop them from applying.
Businesses can check ERC Eligibility for free here: https://www.funding4smallbiz.com
Contact
Lending4BiZContact
Art Sarkisyan
844-563-4249
https://lending4biz.com
Art Sarkisyan
844-563-4249
https://lending4biz.com
Categories