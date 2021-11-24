Angels & Cowboys to Spotlight Give Back Program on Giving Tuesday
SHARE A SPLASH wine co., the parent company of Sonoma-based Angels & Cowboys is proud to participate in #GivingTuesday, this Tuesday, November 30, with their signature program Pulling Corks & Filling Forks benefiting World Central Kitchen.
Healdsburg, CA, November 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SHARE A SPLASH wine co., the parent company of Angels & Cowboys, is proud to participate in #GivingTuesday, this Tuesday, November 30, with their signature program Pulling Corks & Filling Forks.
The ongoing campaign donates a portion of all sales* from their Sonoma-centric brand Angels & Cowboys to World Central Kitchen (WCK). The program which launched earlier this year expands and reaffirms the company’s commitment to giving back. Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis. WCK steps out of the kitchen and on to the front lines to provide meals to those in need.
This Giving Tuesday, November 30, SHARE A SPLASH wine co. is spotlighting the give back program by offering 15% off Angels & Cowboys wines + $5 flat rate shipping on 3+ bottles when you order direct from the winery and use code FILLINGFORKS. The offer is valid from November 30 through December 7.
Pulling Corks & Filling Forks was launched to mark the release of Angels & Cowboys Brut NV, the second sparkling wine launched by the brand. Angels & Cowboys sparkling wines are primarily sourced from Mendocino, Sonoma, and Solano counties. Both the Brut NV and its sister wine, Brut Rosé NV, are made using the traditional method of secondary fermentation and employ traditional Champagne grapes (mainly Pinot Noir and Chardonnay).
Launched in 2014, Angels & Cowboys is a collaboration between Yoav Gilat and Northern California graphic designer Michael Schwab. It was the second brand Gilat launched after his initial success with Cannonball, which first started hitting shelves in 2006. Angels & Cowboys includes 4 SKUs, with the two sparkling wines joining existing stablemates: Sonoma County Rosé and Sonoma County Proprietary Red (a Zinfandel-based blend). All hew to the brand’s ethos of taking inspiration from classic French wines and infusing them with California’s bolder style.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, World Central Kitchen activated in communities around the United States and the world to serve 38 million meals to families in need – and supported thousands of local restaurants in the process. The epitome of an Angel & Cowboy, Michelin star chef José Andrés and his non-profit World Central Kitchen has served more than 50 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world.
*up to $50,000
About SHARE A SPLASH wine co.
Founded in 2006 as Cannonball Wine Company, SHARE A SPLASH wine co. produces and manages a portfolio of wines that echo a simple belief: that wine, like life, is best enjoyed when shared. Today, the SHARE A SPLASH portfolio offerings range from premium - luxury wine brands, including Cannonball, Angels & Cowboys, High Dive Napa Valley and imports including New Zealand’s Astrolabe Wines and José Maria da Fonseca’s Twin Vines. From their base in Healdsburg, California, the SHARE A SPLASH wine co. wines are present in 48 United States and 30 international markets and on a mission to “Share a Splash” with every glass! For more information, please visit shareasplash.com.
