Sentry Enterprises is Proud to Announce That It Has Established a Global OEM Relationship with Genetec Inc., a Global Leader in Unified Security Solutions
West Chester, PA, November 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sentry Enterprises, the maker of the SentryCard biometric platform today announced that Genetec Inc. will begin reselling the SentryCard globally as of November 30, 2021. SentryCard was built for organizations seeking an indisputable assurance of who is entering their facilities, accessing their devices, or logging into their websites.
“The SentryCard has the potential to be a game-changing platform, empowering our enterprise clients with the proof-of-identity they desire, while mitigating the common privacy and hygiene risks associated with other fingerprint biometric solutions,” said Francois Brouillet, Product Line Manager at Genetec.
The SentryCard is the first open-architected biometric platform, in the form factor of a credit card, built to address the security requirements of Information and Operational Technology, as well as Physical Security; providing multi-factor biometric proof-of-identity for building and systems access. SentryCard is now available through the Genetec resellers, integrators, and certified channel partners on a global basis.
“As Sentry Enterprises continues to expand its presence in the global security and identity markets, we could not ask for a better resale partnership than with Genetec,” said John Calzaretta, President at Sentry Enterprises.
About Sentry Enterprises
Sentry Enterprises is a U.S.-based manufacturer with expertise in creating ultra-thin microelectronic security devices. The company offers a proprietary and patented platform focused on providing proof-positive identification whether accessing a building or computing network. Sentry Enterprises’ solution solves for numerous risks facing today’s enterprises, from biometric authentication to privacy, contact tracing and hygiene issues.
For more information about Sentry Enterprises, please visit www.sentryenterprises.com or contact John Calzaretta at calz@sentryenterprises.com.
About Genetec
Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company's flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.
For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com.
Contact
Sentry EnterprisesContact
John Calzaretta
1-872-240-1849
www.sentryenterprises.com
