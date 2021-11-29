Citycom Solutions Signs Partnership Agreement with Aura Alliance to Offer ARC Surveil an Audio and Video Management Solution
Unique Citycom AI-driven surveillance system now available to Aura resellers looking to respond to the challenges of the “Work from Home” (WFH) economy.
London, United Kingdom, November 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Citycom Solutions today announced a global sales and distribution partnership with Aura Alliance to resell, implement and support it’s ARC Surveil Platform through its global partner network.
“We are really excited to be able to offer this platform from Citycom,” said David Gill, Strategic Partner Manager of Aura. “ARC Surveil addresses some of the concerns and issues that have surrounded the wholesale move to work from home, ensuring it continues to be a great option going forward, but that enterprises are protected.”
ARC Surveil is one of the ARC platforms, including Insight, Assure and Expert, that work together to ensure that Enterprises can manage their communication "profile," the set of communications processes that they have inside and outside the organization. Ensuring that at every point risk is reduced, quality and resilience are increased, and security is enhanced.
“I am so pleased that an organization with the quality of Aura has decided to add ARC Surveil to their portfolio,” said Mark Whiteman, CEO of Citycom. “This agreement around ARC Surveil shows how open to innovative, new ideas they are and clearly how they see the future of communications using today’s new collaboration tools like Zoom, Teams, WebEx, etc. ARC Surveil ensures 'safe collaboration' providing organizations a tool to better manage their remote workforce while insuring compliance internally as well as with external regulatory agencies. Our advanced AI captures and analyzes both the audio and video streams to enhance productivity and insure employee well-being."
“We at Citycom, see more and more companies going on this digital journey," continued Whiteman, “as a result of the last 18 months of upheaval. We want to be a partner to those companies and effectively safeguard them as they move into new areas, with new methods of communication. We, more than most, understand the demands of the move to WFH and of the ‘expanding perimeter.' We want to offer the technology framework to make sure that communications can be an area of focus and differential advantage.”
About Aura Alliance
Aura is a new kind of managed services provider. We provide support for global communications across a wide range of technologies to deliver our customers Simplicity.
With more than 30 years of experience in the communications industry and thousands of happy customers, we are confident we can help you simplify your communications. We bring together the very best service and technology providers from across the globe. Together we have over 5,000 expert consultants, project managers and engineers in more than 120 countries.
They have the highest levels of accreditation with multiple vendors. A wealth of experience across the board. And they deliver only the highest standards of customer service and support. Put simply, wherever you are, you’re always in good hands.
About Citycom Solutions
Citycom is focused on making communications and the communications process within an organization, all that it should be: Safe, Secure, Accurate, Resilient and Compliant.
For years Citycom delivered state-of-the-art solutions to banks and brokerages for voice compliance and to areas such as contact centers for communication effectiveness. This expertise has expanded to encompass video communications as new collaboration methods have become pervasive as a result of the pandemics impact on the workforce.
Citycom’s AI Driven solutions are positioned to address all the changes we see in the workplace, as the perimeter has been extended thru remote working. We make sense of these changes and deliver solutions that will provide better business understanding, greater assurance of regulatory compliance and more detailed insight on which decisions to make.
Contact
Maxwell Summerfield
+44 (0) 207 155 1223
https://www.citycomsolutions.com/
