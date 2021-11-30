Blue Sky Capital Advisors Celebrates Its 3rd Anniversary as Dominick Prevete Achieves $50 Million in Annual Loan Production
Blue Sky Capital Advisors, a Nationwide commercial mortgage advisory firm, has celebrated its 3rd year of operations this month. The company arranges commercial financing for residential investment properties, most commercial property types and multifamily properties.
Blue Sky Capital Advisors was founded by Dominick Prevete, who serves as the company's lead originator. Mr. Prevete has forged relationships with 100+ commercial banks nationwide and has affiliate agreements with dozens of institutional private lenders. Blue Sky’s client base is diverse and consists of first time real estate investors, small business owners and seasoned real estate investors - all looking for access to capital for real estate transactions.
Blue Sky Capital has also announced this month that Mr. Prevete’s personal production for 2021 has exceeded $50 million in real estate loan proceeds as of November 15th.
About Blue Sky Capital Advisors: Blue Sky Capital Advisors is a commercial mortgage advisory firm arranging financing for real estate investors. BSCA has access to capital for residential and commercial real estate in most states in the US.
