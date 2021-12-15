Loretta Adu Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Burien, WA, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Loretta Adu of Burien, Washington is honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of nonprofit/fundraising. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Loretta Adu
Loretta Adu is the CEO and founder of Smile Smile, a nonprofit organization which provides funding for children to be able to attend school throughout Africa. Loretta is responsible for fundraising efforts to help build schools in Africa and enable children to attend schools. She oversees the operations, management, administration, marketing, and staff.
Ms. Adu started this nonprofit to help children in Ghana have a better education. She viewed a documentary which showed children sitting under a tree to study in Africa. As a result, she was inspired to develop schools for low income students in her homeland community in Ghana.
Loretta attended Washington State University. In her spare time, Loretta enjoys reading and fitness.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
