Aker BP Signs 3-Year Agreement with Resoptima for Subsurface Uncertainty Modelling
Oslo, Norway, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Norwegian Operator Aker BP signed today a 3-year agreement to increase usage of Resoptima's ensemble-based technology across its assets.
As well as continuing the licensing of the ResX™ uncertainty-centric reservoir modelling & data conditioning package, Aker BP will be the first customer to move to a commercial software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment of IRMA™ on the Microsoft® Azure platform. Over the last three years, Aker BP has worked closely with Resoptima in jointly developing and testing the IRMA platform.
Since launching ResX, Resoptima has assisted customers such as Aker BP in their field appraisal, development and production activities with industry-leading ensemble-based modelling that simultaneously conditions static and dynamic data. IRMA allows the application of analytics, data exploration, machine learning and visualization techniques to the ensembles of models generated by ResX with a built-for-purpose system. IRMA enables access to important new insights into the subsurface, identifying new opportunities and associated risks
“We are very pleased to renew a multi-year agreement with Aker BP,” said Resoptima CEO Atila Mellilo, “Our companies have established a long-lasting relationship, including joint technology development and other forms of collaboration that has been mutually beneficial in pushing the envelope of what ensemble modelling can contribute to critical decisions for field appraisal, development and production.”
About Resoptima
Resoptima, established in 2010, is a global technology company with offices in Oslo, Stavanger, London, Kuala Lumpur, and Houston. Resoptima delivers scalable software and high-value services for ensemble-based reservoir management and optimized decision support using analytics, visualization, machine learning and data exploration.
More about Resoptima at: www.resoptima.com
About Aker BP
Aker BP is an independent E&P company with exploration, development and production activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Aker BP is the operator of Alvheim, Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Valhall, Hod, Ula and Tambar. The company is also a partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Aker BP is headquartered at Fornebu, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "AKRBP."
More about Aker BP at: www.akerbp.com.
Aker BP Media Contact:
Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson
Tel.: +47 402 24 217
