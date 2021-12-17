Lufthansa Offers a Free Status Match to Previous Alitalia Frequent Flyers
Lufthansa officially launches an exclusive offer to status match previous Alitalia frequent flyers to receive Miles & More Frequent Traveller or Senator status.
Rome, Italy, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lufthansa, Miles & More has partnered with StatusMatch.com to launch an exclusive offer to previous Alitalia MilleMiglia status tier members to receive the benefits of Miles & More Frequent Traveller and Senator status levels. From today, frequent flyers who held an eligible status with Alitalia in Italy can apply to get their status matched with Miles & More, the award winning loyalty programme of Lufthansa.
A “status match” refers to the matching up of equivalent or near-equivalent premium membership statuses between different participating airlines. Customers use status matching when they need to switch to a new loyalty program, in order to retain their loyalty status and benefits.
To apply, eligible customers can visit the Lufthansa Status Match website and complete the free application. Customers if matched will receive the status until February 2023 and enjoy benefits including priority check-in and boarding, additional baggage allowance, and access to Star Alliance lounges. Customers who are not existing Miles & More members can join the programme here and then apply to the match.
For more information on the program, visit lufthansa.statusmatch.com.
