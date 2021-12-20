Clarisent Announces Clearpath Assessment a Comprehensive Approach to Financial Stewardship and Strategy
Clarisent has announced a free ClearPath Assessment exclusively for CEOs and executive leadership of established small businesses.
Denver, CO, December 20, 2021
“I designed the ClearPath Assessment to help businesses identify the strategies they may not have in place, and as a result, they're not maximizing their financial health. Financial awareness is so critical to any business; and even when business is great, it’s still imperative to look closer so you can experience accurate strategic planning to keep growing. Taking the ClearPath Assessment is the first step in finding the financial clarity you need and we want to provide to our clients,” Steve Breitman, CEO, Clarisent.
Clarisent’s ClearPath Assessment contains 15 questions that identify specific elements for a business to consider when assessing their financial health and clarity. Following this, Clarisent will conduct a no-obligation ClearPath strategy call with the business to discuss financial action items that have been identified in the assessment and offer suggestions for improvement.
Time is a valuable resource, and as such, a business taking charge of its own financial management can prove to be a tedious task. Clarisent is a comprehensive financial team that goes beyond daily bookkeeping duties offering the managing oversight of a Controller and the financial navigation of a CFO. Looking closer through Clarisent’s financial stewardship provides small businesses the tools to make more profitable decisions. To take the ClearPath Assessment, visit getclarisent.com and fill out the short questionnaire today.
Clarisent draws on its 30+ years of experience as a comprehensive full-service financial team. It goes beyond the daily bookkeeping duties for its clients and encompasses the management of a Controller and strategic guidance that only a CFO can provide. Clarisent looks closer, monitoring, and protecting the financial integrity of their clients at a fraction of the cost of an in-house finance department. Visit getclarisent.com for more information.
