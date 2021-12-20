Dominick Prevete of Blue Sky Capital Advisors Arranges $1,946,000 in Financing for the Refinance of a New Jersey Rental Property Portfolio

Dominick Prevete has arranged a $1,946,000 loan for the refinance of a New Jersey rental portfolio allowing the investor to recover cash out of the portfolio to continue with future investments, while simultaneously reducing the overall cost of capital by obtaining long term debt with a lower interest rate than was previously in place.