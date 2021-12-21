Naismith's 130th Basketball Birthday Bash - 12/21/21
The Naismith International Basketball Foundation wants to educate and celebrate the day that basketball began. This is a special year because basketball is 130 years old.
Orlando, FL, December 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Everybody knows about basketball. What people do not know is that basketball has been around for 130 years as of this December 21, 2021. The Naismith International Basketball Foundation's mission is to keep educating the world about what the game reveals: one's true inner self, one's “character.” This is what the foundation professes was Dr. James Naismith's biggest accomplishment.
Every Dec. 21, from here on out, The Naismith International Basketball Foundation will reach out to the world of basketball to help economically and to educate the fans that love this great game that hasn’t stopped since. Limited-edition merchandise is available on the foundation's Shopify website. By selling T-shirts and clothing, The Naismith International Basketball Foundation will be able to continue this important mission to bring to the world the who, what, where, when and why this amazing game of basketball almost never happened. For a limited time, people may use #NBBB at checkout and save 13% on the entire purchase.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 The Naismith International Basketball Foundation needs to postpone their inaugural, grand opening event this year, that was supposed to be hosted at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, 700 Hall of Fame Ave., Knoxville, Tenn. on December 21, 2021. The Naismith International Basketball Foundation hopes to hold next year’s event of the "Naismith’s Basketball Birthday Bash" on 12/21/2022 on a Location TBD. The foundation plans to bring to each participating gym, community centers, etc., a yearly fundraising free throw competition. The goal will be to enable strong fundraising for the youth centers across the world, each and every year moving forward. Students will earn scholarships and win sneakers, T-shirts and souvenirs. A majority of the financial commitments will be re-introduced to the host gyms of the event. This day will be a huge birthday party to celebrate this amazing game called basketball and everything that comes with it because basketball is more than just a game in the view of the foundation.
Strong in body, clear in mind and lofty in ideals
Naismith International Basketball Foundation is here to help the underprivileged children and promote the recognition of good sportsmanship in basketball and other sports, from grade school levels, all the way through professional levels all over the world, benefiting millions of boys, girls, coaches, parents and administrations in between. Visit them or call 321-527-1177 for further information.
Every Dec. 21, from here on out, The Naismith International Basketball Foundation will reach out to the world of basketball to help economically and to educate the fans that love this great game that hasn’t stopped since. Limited-edition merchandise is available on the foundation's Shopify website. By selling T-shirts and clothing, The Naismith International Basketball Foundation will be able to continue this important mission to bring to the world the who, what, where, when and why this amazing game of basketball almost never happened. For a limited time, people may use #NBBB at checkout and save 13% on the entire purchase.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 The Naismith International Basketball Foundation needs to postpone their inaugural, grand opening event this year, that was supposed to be hosted at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, 700 Hall of Fame Ave., Knoxville, Tenn. on December 21, 2021. The Naismith International Basketball Foundation hopes to hold next year’s event of the "Naismith’s Basketball Birthday Bash" on 12/21/2022 on a Location TBD. The foundation plans to bring to each participating gym, community centers, etc., a yearly fundraising free throw competition. The goal will be to enable strong fundraising for the youth centers across the world, each and every year moving forward. Students will earn scholarships and win sneakers, T-shirts and souvenirs. A majority of the financial commitments will be re-introduced to the host gyms of the event. This day will be a huge birthday party to celebrate this amazing game called basketball and everything that comes with it because basketball is more than just a game in the view of the foundation.
Strong in body, clear in mind and lofty in ideals
Naismith International Basketball Foundation is here to help the underprivileged children and promote the recognition of good sportsmanship in basketball and other sports, from grade school levels, all the way through professional levels all over the world, benefiting millions of boys, girls, coaches, parents and administrations in between. Visit them or call 321-527-1177 for further information.
Contact
Naismith International Basketball FoundationContact
Hector Perdomo
321-527-1177
https://naismithfoundation.org/
Hector Perdomo
321-527-1177
https://naismithfoundation.org/
Multimedia
Categories